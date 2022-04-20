Global status of South Caucasus growing against backdrop of Russia-Europe confrontation – Carnegie Center fellow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The demand for

transport routes by means of the South Caucasus will increase considerably

in opposition to the backdrop of rising variety of nations on the lookout for

methods to move items bypassing Russia, Trend reviews.

The South Caucasus is a territory that has traditionally opened

entry to the European marketplace for Asian nations and vice versa.

The necessary Trans-Eurasian hall, the Trans-Caspian

International Transport Route (TITR), passes by means of the South

Caucasus.

As increasingly nations refuse to cooperate with Russia, the

Governments of each European and Asian nations that used to

transport cargo by means of Russia, are starting to contemplate

various routes.

For instance, in the course of the negotiations held between Kazakhstan and

Latvia, the chances of reorienting freight from Russia to the

Latvian ports of Riga, Venstpils and Liepaja had been addressed.

While commenting on this challenge for Trend, Research Consultant at

Carnegie Moscow Center Temur Umarov famous that amidst Russia’s

rising worldwide isolation, the demand for transportation

by means of the South Caucasus will develop.

“In normal, it is already clear that many transport corporations

are on the lookout for different methods to switch the transport hubs supplied

by the Russian territory,” Umarov mentioned.

According to him, completely all routes across the nation,

together with by means of the territory of the South Caucasus, have gotten

engaging.

“Transportation by the South Caucasus is changing into extra in demand

for different nations, and the nations of Central Asia,

notably Kazakhstan are not any exception. I believe loads of issues

will now be reoriented particularly to the South Caucasus, given

that just about 90 % of logistics issues had been tied up for

Kazakhstan in Russia,” Umarov emphasised.

He famous that in opposition to this background, different Central Asian

nations will start to actively evaluate the potential for freight

visitors by means of the South Caucasus.

“China will likely be extra within the South Caucasus. The South

Caucasus’ function as a transit hub is rising. We don’t know how

a lot this function will enhance and whether or not this route will flip into

a very powerful transit route for all of Eurasia, minus Russia.

However, alternate options do not come to thoughts,” Umarov said.