Global sustainable bond issuance hits record $1 trillion in 2021 | sustainable finance, green bonds | FinanceAsia

The world issuance of sustainable bonds – together with inexperienced, social and sustainability-linked bonds – reached a report top of over $1 trillion in 2021, and represented 10% of the 12 months’s total debt capital market, information by Refinitiv reveals

Last 12 months additionally noticed the rise in reputation of social bonds, that are designed for initiatives that obtain constructive social outcomes, such as primary infrastructure, reasonably priced housing and entry to important providers

“Social bonds boomed in 2020 and 2021 as nations and company issuers sought to reply to the Covid-19 pandemic with concentrate on points corresponding to entry to healthcare and tackling unemployment During the primary quarter of 2021, world social bonds noticed their…