Glory sweat on Daniel Sturridge injury

Perth Glory coach Richard Garcia says a rushed warm-up might need been in charge for Daniel Sturridge breaking down within the 1-0 loss to Macarthur.

Sturridge was introduced on for the beginning of the second half on Wednesday, however he lasted simply 18 minutes earlier than clutching at his left groin whereas stretching for the ball.

The harm continued a irritating time in Australia for the previous Liverpool star, who has made simply 5 cameos off the bench in between three separate stints in quarantine.

Sturridge spent 21 months out of the sport earlier than making his Glory debut, along with his hiatus sparked by a four-month ban for breaching playing guidelines.

Even earlier than his betting ban, Sturridge’s profession had been tormented by accidents.

The 32-year-old now faces one other stint on the sidelines, and Garcia is making an attempt to seek for solutions.

“I keep trying to bring him back and he keeps breaking down,” Garcia stated.

“We’ve got to get to grips with it and find out where he’s at.

“He retains attending to sure phases … we’ll have to attend and see how this one turns up. Hopefully it is nothing.”

Garcia pondered whether Sturridge’s limited time to warm-up at halftime led to the injury.

“We had him in at halftime, after which he did it so rapidly that perhaps he did not have sufficient time to heat up,” Garcia stated.

“He’s disillusioned. We’ve received to try it. Hopefully, it is not as unhealthy because it felt.

“He’s a pretty strong guy. He’s had these injuries before. It’s just about him coming back from it.”

The 1-0 loss leaves Glory seven factors adrift of the highest six, however they have video games in hand on all of their rivals.

Glory might be in motion once more on Sunday towards ladder leaders Western United.

It might be Glory’s last sport in Tasmania earlier than they return to Perth for a run of video games at residence.