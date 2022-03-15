Glowing phone led rescue crew to couple submerged in car

“Thanks to the tenacity, the spirit, the professionalism and dedication of Adam and his swift-water rescue team, two people are still alive today.“

The crew got them to safety through more than 400 metres of floodwater.

One of several searches rescue crews undertook resulted in them finding a man dead in the Brisbane River during Queensland’s floods. Credit:Jorge Branco

Across Queensland’s flood disaster, 13 people lost their lives, including SES volunteer Merryl Dray, who was swept away trying to save others.

The State Emergency Service received 13,000 calls for help across the south-east as the severe weather caused flash flooding and damaged homes.