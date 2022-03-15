Glowing phone led rescue crew to couple submerged in car
“Thanks to the tenacity, the spirit, the professionalism and dedication of Adam and his swift-water rescue team, two people are still alive today.“
The crew got them to safety through more than 400 metres of floodwater.
Across Queensland’s flood disaster, 13 people lost their lives, including SES volunteer Merryl Dray, who was swept away trying to save others.
The State Emergency Service received 13,000 calls for help across the south-east as the severe weather caused flash flooding and damaged homes.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Queensland’s response to the flood event would be under review, headed by Inspector-General of Emergency Management Alistair Dawson.
“This is how we constantly improve our response to natural disasters,” the Premier mentioned.
“Learning from the last event makes us better prepared for the next.”
Mr Ryan backed the evaluation, including that Mr Dawson had delivered a number of key evaluations to authorities, together with the 2019-20 bushfire evaluation and the Ok’Gari (Fraser Island) bushfire evaluation.
As a part of the impartial evaluation, Mr Dawson invited submissions from the general public and can host public boards.