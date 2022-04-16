Glucose monitoring device price slashed on diabetes support scheme as Anne Ruston named health minister

Every Australian with kind 1 diabetes will get entry to a doubtlessly life-saving steady glucose monitoring system below a $273 million plan to be outlined by the Morrison authorities on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Senator Anne Ruston can be well being minister if Scott Morrison wins the May 21 election, as The Sun-Herald and The Sunday Age foreshadowed last week, opening up a brand new emptiness within the cupboard.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston can be well being minister and change the retiring Greg Hunt if Scott Morrison wins the following election. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Victorian ministers Jane Hume and Michael Sukkar and Western Australian Ben Morton are among the many front-runners to maneuver up into the cupboard and take over the households and social providers portfolio.

A steady glucose monitoring system helps individuals with kind 1 or kind 2 diabetes to handle their situation by monitoring their blood-sugar ranges 24 hours a day.