GMC’s new Canyon AT4X will be its most capable midsize pickup ever

GM’s midsize pickups have been on sale since 2014, with the Chevy Colorado and barely costlier GMC Canyon battling the reborn Ford Ranger. They’ve been up to date repeatedly over the past eight years, however on Friday GMC previewed its next-generation Canyon, within the new AT4X trim that debuts this summer time.

AT4 and AT4X are GMC’s trim stage names for its most off-road friendly pickups, together with the present 12 months’s Canyon midsize and Sierra full-size vehicles.

The Canyon AT4 trim is $1,000 greater than the bottom grade and provides 31-inch tires, four-wheel drive and a two-speed switch case, an off-road suspension package deal, LED fog lights, wi-fi charging and premium audio.

The present AT4 engine lineup consists of a 3.6-liter V6 making 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque with an eight-speed computerized transmission, or a 2.8-liter turbodiesel delivering 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft with a six-speed computerized.

The subsequent step up within the present lineup is the Off-Road Pack ($3,195) that comes with 17-inch gloss-black aluminum wheels, a spray-on bedliner, all-weather flooring liners, black AT4 badges, a entrance leveling equipment, black chrome exhaust tip, efficiency skid plates, off-road rocker safety and the elimination of entrance air dam.

The AT4X might be a step past that, although all GMC shared was a teaser shot exhibiting a truck with Goodyear Wrangler mud tires, wheel arch cladding, new badges and rock rails.

As with the Sierra 1500 AT4X, the Canyon AT4X is predicted to be a high-level off-road performer, placing it on par with the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison.

GMC communications advised Newsweek that it might probably’t share an excessive amount of on the brand new truck, or timing, however senior supervisor Daniel Peake stated that “this is a new generation for the Canyon mid-size truck, so there are a number of changes and updates to the vehicle that we’re excited to share very soon ahead of our reveal this summer. The current Canyon is the second generation for the vehicle in North America.”

The 2022 GMC Canyon is available in with a base value of $29,480 together with vacation spot and dealing with. Stepping as much as the AT4 trim will value consumers $39,595. As the brand new AT4X might be barely above the AT4, anticipate a slight value bump over that value.