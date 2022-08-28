“GN Azad Became Free Now, But Amethi Liberated Long Back”: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi within the Amethi parliamentary seat in 2019. (File)

Amethi (UP):

Taking a jibe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Smriti Irani has mentioned that Ghulam Nabi Azad has develop into “azad” (free) now however Amethi has been “liberated” way back.

Veteran Congress chief Azad, who ended his five-decade affiliation with the grand outdated social gathering on Friday, accused Rahul Gandhi of demolishing your complete consultative mechanism and in addition pinned the blame on him for the 2014 electoral debacle.

To a query on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Mr Azad leaving the Congress, Ms Irani advised reporters in Amethi on Saturday night, “Congress’s own leadership is commenting especially on the Gandhi family, so we do not need to add anything to it. Ghulam Nabi Azad sahib became ‘azad‘ (free) now but Amethi has been liberated long back.”

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP chief Ms Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi within the Amethi parliamentary seat. Amethi was the normal seat of the Gandhi household and had been represented by Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi up to now.

Ms Irani mentioned the distinction between the sooner Amethi and right now’s Amethi is that earlier folks used to contemplate energy right here as their fiefdom, whereas now there’s a sense of service.

The Congress, coping with the fallout of a collection of high-profile exits, together with that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, has tried to deflect the newest blow by alleging that Mr Azad’s DNA had been “Modi-fied” and linking his resignation to the top of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

