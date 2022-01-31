Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House

(CBS) — What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It’s the brand new Celebrity Big Brother House!

This season, celebrities together with Lamar Odom and Chris Kirkpatrick from NSync, will likely be dwelling in a home superbly adorned as a recent Swiss chalet.

READ MORE: Michigan Matters: Norcia & Vann Team Up to Help Detroit

When you enter the Big Brother home, a crystal chandelier with 300,000 illuminated beads greets the brand new houseguests.

A comfy lounge with a curved couch surrounds a mid-century fire-pit, customized made journey posters of Swiss landmarks & stacked stone cowl the partitions.

The eating room encompasses a Saarinen-inspired desk and the newly designed kitchen has new home equipment and a kitchen island with a cooktop.

Outside the kitchen is the brand new snowy patio outfitted with a sizzling tub and a fuel fire.

For the primary time in almost 20 seasons, the spiral staircase has been changed with a grand staircase that results in the plush little hideaway as an enthralling gondola with soft benches to loosen up, strategized and play chess.

READ MORE: Michigan State Police Trooper Rescues Cat Hitching Ride On Truck Before Falling Off In Metro Detroit

The first bed room pays homage to the well-known Swiss Ski Patrol and Rescue Teams. A mosaic of skis and bedazzled boots full the look.

The celebs will really feel like they’re in a large cuckoo clock within the second bed room which encompasses a large 9’ tall cuckoo clock and watches, mantle clocks and vintage time items filling out the area.

The third bed room is a pink social gathering of a room that showcases tasty Swiss chocolate. Hand-made synthetic sweets fill LED trimmed bins of sweet. It’s actually eye sweet.

The Big Brother toilet is a retreat in itself outfitted with a magnificence bar, gold fixtures, black sinks and a full sized sauna and a health club for the celebs to remain match.

And lastly the HOH bed room impressed by the well-known Swiss ice-constructed lodges with chilly blocks of “ice” flanking the room and carved “snow” and “icicles. The chill continues into the HOH toilet with crystals rising by way of the partitions alongside a brand new, freestanding tub.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Public Library Branches Distributing Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Don’t miss the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday, February 2nd at 8pm on the CBS, and obtainable to stream stay and on demand on Paramount+.