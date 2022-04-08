“Go to HR”: Internet backs worker who refused to give time off to mother

The web defended an worker who did not quit their annual depart spot to their co-worker who wished to spend that point along with her household.

In a viral post submitted to Reddit‘s “AmITheA**hole” discussion board, u/Hallelujah999 posed the query, “AITA for not giving up my annual leave slots up for my colleague with children?” The publish has over 9,000 upvotes and 1,000 feedback.

The Redditor defined that the place they work, if greater than two folks apply for a similar paid day off slots, they draw to see who will get the times off.

They wrote: “The past 2 years has been really mentally and physically exhausting for me and I am looking forward to spending some quality time with my family and friends overseas in June where it is holiday season in my country.”

According to Zippia, the common PTO time is 10 days or two weeks (not together with weekends) within the United States. 55 p.c of Americans additionally do not use all of their days.

Unfortunately, one in all their coworkers didn’t get the day off when she wished to. She has been giving delicate hints to the OP (authentic poster) that she wished that point off to spend along with her youngsters.

“An example would be when we are having lunch, she would sit uncomfortably close to me and show me her childrens’ pictures and talk about how she wants to bring them overseas and blah blah blah,” the person said.

They continued: “Another time, she was in a foul mood for god knows what reason, looks at me, frowns and starts saying stuff like ‘you don’t even have any children, so why do you need that slot?'”

Growing bored with the annoyance, the Redditor defined to her that these days got to him and if she was that upset about it, she ought to go to HR. They defined how the times off had been accepted months in the past and their coworker talks in regards to the person behind their again to different staff. They query if they need to report her to HR for harassment.

Commenters had been fast to defend the OP.

“NTA. Already said it on another post, we need to stop this “motion” that people with kids get anything they want and have priority on everything. No. We, ‘childfree’ people, have lives too,” u/EsmeraldaWylde’s fashionable remark acquired over 14,000 upvotes.

“Yup. As a working mother, I never expected special treatment,” u/Elspeth_McRae replied. “Single and child-free folks have family too, and their need for downtime is no less important than mine.”

U/BananicattheDisco said, “NTA. Her family / holiday plans aren’t more important than yours. Consider: 1. Directly ask her to stop pestering you and respect that you have vacation plans. 2. Let her know that if she continues to guilt/bother you, you will speak to HR. 3. If she does continue, write her up to HR.”

“NTA. She CHOSE to have kids and her kids are NOT your problem. You won the ballot,” u/notmymain09 stated.