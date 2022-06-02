Go to the Beach, Doctor’s Orders – Chasing Life – Podcast on CNN Audio
It’s simple to neglect that we’re a part of nature. But, we live, respiration organisms. We are strolling biomes. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the science of YOU by traversing the boundary between our our bodies and the world round us. Discover why we really feel refreshed after visiting the ocean, how our intestine helps us preserve homeostasis, and the evolutionary root of unhealthy goals.
Listen every week as Dr. Gupta helps listeners uncover what conscious, wholesome dwelling actually means.
Go to the Beach, Doctor’s Orders
May 31, 2022