Americas

Go to the Beach, Doctor’s Orders – Chasing Life – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
30 1 minute read




Go to the Beach, Doctor’s Orders – Chasing Life – Podcast on CNN Audio


10 PM ET: Oklahoma taking pictures, Ukraine assist package deal, World Cup playoff semifinal & extra

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Thu, Jun 2


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

It’s simple to neglect that we’re a part of nature. But, we live, respiration organisms. We are strolling biomes. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the science of YOU by traversing the boundary between our our bodies and the world round us. Discover why we really feel refreshed after visiting the ocean, how our intestine helps us preserve homeostasis, and the evolutionary root of unhealthy goals.
Listen every week as Dr. Gupta helps listeners uncover what conscious, wholesome dwelling actually means.

Go to the Beach, Doctor’s Orders

Chasing Life

You’ve doubtless skilled emotions of calm and happiness whereas on the seashore or a lake, nevertheless it turns on the market are literally confirmed psychological and bodily advantages to being close to the water. Even simply footage of water or listening to the sounds of it can provide you these well being advantages. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with environmental psychologist Mathew White concerning the science behind water and why all of us want extra Blue Space in our lives. If you want this episode, try the Beach Day/ Blue Space playlist our Chasing Life crew put collectively on Spotify:

https://spoti.fi/3NJlEon.

May 31, 2022

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
30 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button