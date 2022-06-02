Go to the Beach, Doctor’s Orders – Chasing Life – Podcast on CNN Audio

Go to the Beach, Doctor’s Orders Chasing Life You’ve doubtless skilled emotions of calm and happiness whereas on the seashore or a lake, nevertheless it turns on the market are literally confirmed psychological and bodily advantages to being close to the water. Even simply footage of water or listening to the sounds of it can provide you these well being advantages. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with environmental psychologist Mathew White concerning the science behind water and why all of us want extra Blue Space in our lives. If you want this episode, try the Beach Day/ Blue Space playlist our Chasing Life crew put collectively on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NJlEon. May 31, 2022 18 minutes