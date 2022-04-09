Goalkeeper Margush costs Wanderers ALM win

A second of insanity from Western Sydney goalkeeper Daniel Margush helped a 10-man Brisbane Roar salvage a 1-1 draw and dent either side’ A-League Men finals hopes.

The Wanderers heading for a 1-0 win after a dour recreation through which their sole strike got here courtesy of a Jack Hingert personal objective in the direction of the top of the primary half.

The Roar’s hopes of claiming something from this recreation in ruins when captain Tom Aldred was dismissed for a second yellow card with 20 minutes to go.

But the script was flipped on its head within the final minute of standard time when Margush rugby tackled a urgent Alex Parsons because the Wanderers goalkeeper tried to usher a ball out of play in his personal field.

Margush was proven a straight pink and Jay O’Shea buried the penalty previous substitute goalkeeper Tomas Mejias.

The outcome means neither aspect is prone to characteristic within the finals given they’re each caught on 21 factors and adrift of the group chasing for a spot within the six.

It may have been so much completely different had Brisbane’s Cyrus Dehmie buried the perfect probability of the primary half within the opening 90 seconds.

The younger Brisbane ahead burst into area however was solely in a position to flash a meek effort previous Margush’s submit.

Western Sydney took time to seek out their means into the sport however after they did it yielded a objective.

James Troisi delivered a no-look move into Jack Rodwell within the field who crossed and, underneath the strain of Bernie Ibini, Hingert turned the ball into his personal internet.

The Wanderers very almost had a second when Roar goalkeeper Jordan Holmes batted a Keanu Baccus header off the road from a nook on the stroke of half-time.

Moon despatched on ahead Luke Ivanovic after the break however his influence did little to threaten the Wanderers’ lead and he missed a gilt-edged probability when he skied a close-range effort over Margush’s bar.

Aldred was dismissed for a cynical foul on Rodwell after which the Roar thought their hopes had died when Parsons had a late try chalked off for offside.

But Margush’ mind explosion proved pricey with O’Shea stepping up and slotting the penalty to Mejias’ proper.