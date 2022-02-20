“God Save The Queen”: Support Pours In For Covid-Positive Queen Elizabeth

“Everyone loves her. She’s been there my whole lifetime, the lifetime of almost everyone,” stated a UK teen

Windsor:

News that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19 drew shock, concern and messages of goodwill from throughout the nation on Sunday, with politicians and the general public keen the 95-year-old to get better.

On a moist and blustery day, a number of sightseers gathered on the gates of Windsor Castle the place the queen is receiving medical therapy for gentle signs. Others went on-line to specific assist and message boards within the London Underground urged the monarch to “take it easy”.

Many stated they have been troubled by the information after the world’s longest reigning monarch pulled out of quite a few high-profile occasions and spent an evening in hospital final October, igniting fears about her well being.

Julie and Rupert Wills, visiting Windsor to the west of London, stated they beloved the queen “to bits”, with Rupert respecting her capability to simply “quietly get on with” issues. Sanil Solanki, 43, described her because the nation’s mom.

For 19-year-old Gerard Smith, the information had come as a shock. “Everyone loves her,” he stated. “She can’t do wrong to anyone. She’s been there my whole lifetime and the lifetime of almost everyone. It’s sad to hear. Hopefully she makes it through.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the official response, saying he was positive he spoke for the nation when he wished the queen a swift restoration and a fast return to vibrant good well being.

Opposition chief Keir Starmer stated: “Get well soon Ma’am.” Many different politicians merely tweeted “God Save The Queen”.

The US Embassy in London despatched finest needs. The chief minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, described the queen as “a rock” in reference to the British territory’s panorama.

The widespread assist for the queen follows the anniversary earlier this month when she quietly marked 70 years on the throne, the primary British sovereign to take action.

The Palace stated the queen was exhibiting gentle signs and was anticipated to proceed “light duties” over the approaching week.

In holding with that, the queen launched a press release shortly afterwards praising the British ladies’s curling group for his or her Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

“I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success,” she stated.

