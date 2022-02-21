‘Godless’: Kanye slams Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend

Kanye West has taken intention at Kris Jenner’s longtime accomplice, Corey Gamble, alleging he as soon as had him “removed” from his daughter’s birthday celebration.

Kanye West is continuous to blast his former associates, now taking intention at Corey Gamble, longtime boyfriend of his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“God has a plan to remove the godless. Corey needed to never be here anyway,” the rapper, 44, shared on Saturday.

“And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in,” West claimed within the Instagram put up that includes a photograph of the person he as soon as referred to as “CalmYe,” as in a calmer model of himself, the New York Postreviews.

“He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to. So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughter’s birthday party,” West stated.

“We still never met his family And I guess we never will. He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way. That was his job. For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organisation in that pedigree,” he stated.

“Now he’s off to his next mission. His job is done. He’s not messy enough to do something like this.”

While West clearly has a problem with Gamble, he went on to go with Jenner, regardless of beforehand taking photographs at her.

“I love Kris. This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me,” West wrote. “I respect her grind, her hustle and her mind. Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

This is a far cry from when West referred to Jenner as a “white supremacist” and referred to as her “Kris Jong-Un” throughout one among his mid-2020 Twitter rants.

West seems to have been trying to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian currently. He just lately objected to a lot of her divorce calls for and continues to bash her present boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission