Godolphin reaping the reward of looking further afield
Trainer James Cummings has been cautious in the best way he has positioned Andermatt in his three wins as a gelding earlier than stepping him up within the Luskin Star, a race Godolphin has gained thrice prior to now 4 years.
“He has always been a horse we had a lot of time for, and we are seeing what he can do now,” Cummings mentioned. “He is really putting it together now in great style.
“As long as he can get in a good rhythm and relax in the 1300, I think it’s certainly worthy of trying him at this stage.
“The Stradbroke would loom up and look very enticing for a horse coming through his grades so fast.
“You can see the races I have been interested in running him in in the past and some of the opposition he met as a two-year-old and the promise he was showing there.”
Godolphin has additionally made some good purchases on the yearling sale, most notably with with Exhilarates which gained the Magic Millions Classic and had a profitable stakes profession and is now a part of the broodmare band.
It is a path $900,000 I Am Invincible filly In Secret will look to comply with for Godolphinat Scone on Saturday. In Secret gained on debut at Hawkesbury and could have her second begin within the Woodlands Stakes.
“We buy a filly for what she can do beyond the track with her pedigree, but it is great to see her living up to our expectations on the track,” Walsh mentioned.
Cummings sees the Woodlands Stakes as a launching pad to her profession on the open degree.
“She has shown lots of promise. She looks to get a perfect run from the draw on Saturday,” Cummings mentioned.
“She has been well set up with this race. She hasn’t been overly taxed; she has had a few weeks between runs.
“We feel like she’s got the right set-up that winners of this race in the past have had.
“I would be pretty excited about her if she could get up and win this race that she would have excellent prospects for us in the spring as a rising three-year-old filly.”