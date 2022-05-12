Godolphin reaping the reward of looking further afield

Trainer James Cummings has been cautious in the best way he has positioned Andermatt in his three wins as a gelding earlier than stepping him up within the Luskin Star, a race Godolphin has gained thrice prior to now 4 years.

“He has always been a horse we had a lot of time for, and we are seeing what he can do now,” Cummings mentioned. “He is really putting it together now in great style.

“As long as he can get in a good rhythm and relax in the 1300, I think it’s certainly worthy of trying him at this stage.

“The Stradbroke would loom up and look very enticing for a horse coming through his grades so fast.

“You can see the races I have been interested in running him in in the past and some of the opposition he met as a two-year-old and the promise he was showing there.”