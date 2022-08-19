Godongwana denies claims of sexual assault, labels it a smear campaign | News24

Enoch Godongwana has denied sexually assaulting a masseuse whereas on vacation in Mpumalanga.

He has admitted to being within the space the place the alleged assault happened.

The minister has labelled the allegation a smear marketing campaign.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has denied allegations of sexual assault in a late-night assertion on Thursday night.

“I am relieved to have finally been contacted by the police and given the opportunity to hear what I am being accused of,” the assertion learn.

Godongwana is accused of sexually assaulting a masseuse at a Kruger National Park lodge, whereas on trip in Skukuza earlier this month.

On Thursday, police contacted the minister for his model of occasions.

In the assertion, Godongwana referred to as the allegations “deeply concerning” and mentioned he had confirmed to police that he was within the Kruger National Park space on 9 August, when the alleged incident occurred. The police have issued him with a warning assertion.

“I repeated my previous assertion that I in no way or at any time inappropriately touched, sexually harassed, or assaulted anyone.”

He denied figuring out the complainant or bribing her.

Godongwana claimed the allegations have been a smear marketing campaign “fashioned to achieve narrow and selfish political ends”.

He added:

I take the allegations very significantly. I don’t subscribe to the abuse of girls. It is horrible and hurtful for any girl to be on the receiving finish of such a traumatic expertise.

He mentioned he had appeared earlier than the ANC’s integrity fee, at his request, on Wednesday.

Godongwana added that he would proceed his duties as finance minister.

The ANC Women’s League mentioned it famous with grave concern {that a} case of sexual assault had been laid in opposition to Godongwana.

“We call on the law enforcement to deal with the case swiftly and with utmost effectiveness as possible (sic). Our country has increasingly become an unsafe place for women. It is unacceptable that every day there are reports of acts of gender-based violence and femicide being committed against women,” the organisation mentioned.