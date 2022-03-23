Godongwana: Govt intends to shield consumers from soaring fuel price | Fin24

Fuel costs are at a file excessive, with a R2 improve anticipated for April.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the economic system wants short- and long-term measures.

An announcement is to be made in subsequent few weeks.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says authorities hopes to cushion customers from the spiking oil value, at the very least quickly, for the months of April and May.

“I can’t reveal the details at this stage. We are in a sensitive discussion with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. There is the intention by government to take some immediate steps for April and May. We want to make some mitigating steps during these two months,” he instructed MPs in reply to query within the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He stated an announcement could be made within the subsequent few weeks.

Oil prices have spiked since February due to Russia’s war on Ukraine and reached a high of a nearly $130 a barrel earlier this month. On Wednesday Brent crude was trading at $116 a barrel. SA consumers are already facing record high petrol prices, and R2 a litre increase is anticipated for April. This will take petrol to R24 a litre. Fuel prices increases also have a significant impact on food prices.

In his budget speech, Godongwana undertook to engage in discussions with Minister of Mineral Resources and Mining Gwede Mantashe on “all aspects” of the fuel price. Godongwana said that a short-term remedy was under discussion as well as a long term horizon change which could lead to “a competitive fuel price”.

The gasoline value is very regulated, and all retailers should cost the retail value set by the DMRE. The value has 4 parts: the essential gasoline value; retailer and wholesaler margins; levies and taxes; and distribution and storage prices.

The most speedy supply of short-term aid could be to droop the gasoline levy, as has been completed in another nations. The gasoline levy makes up 23% of the worth on the pumps.

In the long term, a small once-off adjustment of 3c on the essential gasoline value could possibly be made, a suggestion which emerged out of a DMRE evaluate of the worth in 2018.

A Treasury-commissioned coverage paper has additionally really helpful revising the Regulatory Accounting System methodology, which might in impact scale back retailer margins, and will decrease costs by 86c a litre. Deregulation has not been explicitly really helpful however would introduce a aggressive market.