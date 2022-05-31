Godongwana ‘misread’ order on preferential procurement for government tenders – ConCourt | Fin24

The 2017 preferential procurement laws are again in pressure till February 2023.

The Constitutional Court says that Finance Minister Godongwana mustn’t have stopped authorities procurement.

This was performed on a “misreading” of their order, says the Court.

The Constitutional Court has instructed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana that there was no have to droop all authorities procurement and that he had “misread” their judgment on the preferential procurement laws, handed down on 16 February.

A correct studying of the order was that though the 2017 preferential procurement laws had been put aside, they might proceed to be in pressure for 12 months after judgment was handed down, giving Treasury till 15 February 2023 to place new laws in place.

This implies that the 2017 laws are once more in pressure and authorities entities should comply.

However, this was not clearly clear from a studying of the Constitutional Court order alone, which had arisen from an earlier ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal. Due to confusion on the implications of the order, on 25 February, Treasury suggested departments that they need to maintain all procurement “in abeyance” whereas it sought readability from the Court.

The Treasury later suggested entities and departments to use for exemptions from preferential procurement laws to proceed issuing tenders.

Godongwana then requested direct entry to the Court to use for a variation to make clear the judgment’s implications.

But the Court mentioned on Monday that there mustn’t have been any confusion about its judgment, which Godongwana had misinterpret.

It mentioned:

The Minister’s founding affidavit within the variation utility talked about that, pending the result of this utility, all authorities procurement was halted. The Court held that, since no confusion arose from its order, the halting of presidency procurement needed to be laid on the door of the Minister who had misinterpret the order. Consequently, the Constitutional Court dismissed the applying with prices, together with prices of two counsel.

The authentic case was introduced by Afribusiness, which sought to have the 2017 preferential procurement laws underneath the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act declared unlawful. The laws enabled a system of “preference,” which allowed authorities entities to set pre-qualification standards for tenders. For instance, a young may carry a situation that solely 51% black-owned firms could apply.

The laws had been put aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal in January 2021, which gave Treasury a yr to rectify the issue. But as soon as an enchantment was lodged by the finance ministry with the Constitutional Court, the clock was stopped. The clock restarted, mentioned the Constitutional Court, after it handed down its order on 15 February.

According to the courtroom, this could have been clear to the finance ministry, which ought to have learn the order within the gentle of part 18 (1) of the Superior Courts Act. Notably, the Constitutional Court didn’t rule {that a} system of choice for beforehand deprived teams was illegal however that the Minister of Finance didn’t have the authority to set procurement laws for all authorities entities. The entities themselves ought to do that, mentioned the Court.

In an interview on Monday, the Acting Chief Procurement Officer of the Treasury, Molefe Fani, mentioned that “the Constitutional Court says that we should have known that the validity period was available to us. We are now back in the position that we were before, which is [that] the 2017 regulations apply and we have a 12-month window to correct any errors.”

Fani mentioned about 90 entities had utilized for exemption from preferential procurement laws. This would now fall away.

“All new quotations must be requested, and tenders must be advertised and dealt with, in accordance with the 2017 Regulations. A quotation requested or a tenders advertised before today must be dealt with in terms of the exemption and the internal procurement policy in place for the duration of the exemption. An organ of state may, however, decide to withdraw such a request for a quotation or an advert for a tender and request a new quotation or advertise a new tender that will be subject to 2017 Regulations,” mentioned the Treasury in an announcement.

The 2017 Regulations will stay in place till 15 February 2023 except new laws are promulgated earlier than that date. Treasury is within the strategy of processing public touch upon the laws printed a month in the past.

It can also be within the strategy of overhauling procurement completely with a brand new Procurement Bill. The Bill could have a powerful give attention to transformation.