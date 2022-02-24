Godongwana plans to retain Treasury head | Fin24

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana stated he desires to retain Dondo Mogajane, the director-general of the National Treasury, whose contract is scheduled to finish in June.

“He is going nowhere,” Godongwana stated in an interview Wednesday after presenting his inaugural annual price range. “My focus is on the stability of the Treasury. We can’t afford any disruptions to the Treasury at the moment when we are facing major fiscal challenges.”

Mogajane has labored on the Treasury for 23 years and was appointed to his present put up in 2017.