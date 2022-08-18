Godongwana sexual assault allegations: Police wait for ‘warning statement’ from finance minister | News24

Mpumalanga police say the NPA has not but determined whether or not Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana shall be charged with sexual assault.

While police say the docket has been handed to the NPA, the NPA in Mpumalanga says it’s but to obtain the docket.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala says the docket involving a “prominent person” is awaiting the inexperienced gentle from the NPA.

Police in Mpumalanga are ready for a “warning statement” from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after a cost of sexual assault was opened towards him.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala stated the docket involving an allegation of sexual assault towards a “prominent person” was returned to the police by the NPA, with directions {that a} warning assertion needs to be obtained.

“We have been instructed to obtain a warning statement from the person who the allegations have been made against,” he stated.

Mohlala stated earlier that police had taken all statements crucial for the matter.

He stated:

We have gotten all the required statements with out divulging what now we have. We have taken it to the NPA on Monday, and we’re ready for the inexperienced gentle from them.

He has since stated that the docket had been returned to the police, with directions to “obtain a warning statement from the prominent person”.

“We will get the statement on availability of that person, if he is around, because we don’t know where he is,” Mohlala stated.

This improvement comes after a workers member at a Kruger National Park trip spot opened a case of sexual assault towards Godongwana, claiming that he had assaulted her whereas she was giving him a therapeutic massage in his room.

The lady claims that Godongwana fondled her through the therapeutic massage.

Godongwana has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier, NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa stated they had been but to obtain the docket, however Mohlala stated it had been returned to the police for additional motion.

A warning assertion is routine in police investigations and comes earlier than the particular public prosecutor decides on whether or not the individual shall be charged.

It is alleged that an worker at Skukuza, who was providing therapeutic massage providers to friends of their rooms, opened the case towards the minister.

Godongwana stated in an announcement that he categorically denied the allegation.