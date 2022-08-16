Godongwana sexual harassment allegations: What we know so far | News24

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has denied allegations of sexual harassment towards him.

The ANC Women’s League has referred to as on legislation enforcement to take care of the case swiftly.

The EFF has referred to as for Godongwana’s removing from the Cabinet.

As Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is but to listen to formally from the police on fees of sexual harassment opened towards him, the ANC Women’s League has referred to as for legislation enforcement to take care of the matter swiftly.

On Saturday, Godongwana mentioned in a press release that it had come to his consideration {that a} case of alleged sexual harassment towards him had been opened in Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

Here are the developments thus far:

A case of sexual harassment was opened towards Godongwana every week after the minister went on a personal journey to Skukuza within the Kruger National Park.

It is alleged that an worker at Skukuza who was providing therapeutic massage companies to company of their rooms opened the case towards the minister.

Godongwana mentioned in a press release that he categorically denies this allegation.

“I have always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women, and this allegation goes against everything I stand for,” Godongwana mentioned.

While police confirmed a case has been opened, by Monday Godongwana had not but heard from the police on the matter.

The ANC Women’s League mentioned it famous with grave concern the sexual assault case of sexual harassment towards Godongwana.

It mentioned:

We name on the legislation enforcement to take care of the case swiftly and with outmost effectiveness as attainable. Our nation has more and more turn into an unsafe place for ladies. It is unacceptable that on daily basis there are stories of acts of gender-based violence and femicide being dedicated towards ladies.

The ANCWL referred to as on the occasion to make use of its inner processes to take care of this matter.

Meanwhile, the EFF referred to as for the fast removing of Godongwana.

“If the ANC government respected women, a minister accused of sexual violence would have resigned with immediate effect on his own accord,” the occasion mentioned.

The EFF threatened to forestall Godongwana from addressing any public conferences whereas he confronted these allegations.