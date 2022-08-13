Godrej Industries June Quarter Up 38% At Rs 258 Crore

Revenue from operations was Rs 4,024.55 crore within the quarter as towards Rs 2,890.49 crore.

New Delhi:

Godrej Industries on Friday reported 38 per cent rise in consolidated internet revenue at Rs 257.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The firm had posted a internet revenue of Rs 185.99 crore for April-June interval a 12 months in the past, Godrej Industries stated in a BSE submitting.

Revenue from operations was Rs 4,024.55 crore within the quarter as towards Rs 2,890.49 crore.

Total bills have been at Rs 3,967.54 crore as in contrast with Rs 2,945.53 crore a 12 months in the past.

Shares of Godrej Industries on Friday settled at Rs 466.60 apiece on BSE, up 0.94 per cent from the earlier shut.

