Gold Coast mayor tells federal candidates ‘back our projects or tell voters why’

Tom Tate has confirmed he’ll recontest his Gold Coast mayoral place within the 2024 election, and he’s taken intention at any federal election candidates who don’t again his council’s initiatives.

Tate, who has been in workplace since 2012, introduced on Saturday morning that he would recontest his place within the March 2024 ballot. If he wins and serves the total time period, he’ll grow to be the Gold Coast’s longest-serving mayor.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate has confirmed he’ll recontest his place within the March 2024 election. Credit:Glenn Hunt

But the LNP stalwart, who has remained well-liked within the largest Australian metropolis exterior the capitals, known as on federal politicians to again three main initiatives the council has been pushing by.

He mentioned he needs all federal politicians to know that council has voted unanimously for a federal authorities contribution for stage 4 of the sunshine rail, the Greenheart parkland venture, and the following stage of the Home of the Arts (HOTA).