Gold Coast mayor tells federal candidates ‘back our projects or tell voters why’
Tom Tate has confirmed he’ll recontest his Gold Coast mayoral place within the 2024 election, and he’s taken intention at any federal election candidates who don’t again his council’s initiatives.
Tate, who has been in workplace since 2012, introduced on Saturday morning that he would recontest his place within the March 2024 ballot. If he wins and serves the total time period, he’ll grow to be the Gold Coast’s longest-serving mayor.
But the LNP stalwart, who has remained well-liked within the largest Australian metropolis exterior the capitals, known as on federal politicians to again three main initiatives the council has been pushing by.
He mentioned he needs all federal politicians to know that council has voted unanimously for a federal authorities contribution for stage 4 of the sunshine rail, the Greenheart parkland venture, and the following stage of the Home of the Arts (HOTA).
Tate has criticised a scarcity of federal funding help and beforehand mentioned his federal LNP colleagues had didn’t chip in on sure initiatives, together with the Greenheart venture – dubbed the Gold Coast’s personal Central Park.
“It’s unanimous, and we want Australians to know that these are generational projects, and it’s not just for the Gold Coast but for all of Queensland,” Tate mentioned.
He added that each one federal election candidates who don’t again the initiatives ought to “have the courage to let the voters know why”.
“Our council has formally put forward three projects that are generational projects, as far as providing our city with much-needed infrastructure and open space,” he mentioned.
“Council has printed a full-page commercial within the Gold Coast Bulletin making it clear to all federal candidates that these are our endorsed initiatives come May 21.