Gold explorer Aurumin hits lithium in WA pegmatites

Junior explorer Aurumin has intersected a number of pegmatites with indications of lithium after RC drilling on the firm’s Mt Palmer gold challenge in Western Australia.

Anomalous lithium and pathfinder parts had been uncovered within the first-pass drilling, with as much as 370 elements per million lithium detected throughout a number of samples in Aurumin’s 12-hole program.

A pegmatite is a rock with giant crystals and is very looked for the rock’s potential to comprise lithium.

The program focused lithium-bearing pegmatites on the challenge’s Vickers Find South prospect that aligned with geochemical soil anomalism detected by Aurumin earlier this yr.

The 12 holes had been drilled alongside three north-south traces with pegmatites intercepted all through.

With the present lag instances in receiving the multi-element outcomes from the laboratory, a preliminary evaluation of the fertility of the pegmatites was performed utilizing a desktop XRF on chosen samples.

The XRF outcomes returned anomalous ranges of pathfinder parts generally used for focusing on lithium mineralisation, together with as much as 105ppm tantalum, 3612ppm rubidium and 79ppm niobium.

The evaluation has additionally highlighted targets for future exploration to the south and doubtlessly under and down-dip from present drilling with follow-up work being deliberate.

The depth of the primary cross RC work was constrained due to water containment issues and floor situations in some holes. Aurumin is contemplating extending a few of the holes with diamond core tails within the subsequent spherical of drilling.

For a primary cross, we’re inspired to have intersected a number of pegmatite items with a sign of fertility for lithium. The pegmatites are fractionated, and we’re growing the vectors to hone in additional. We produce other promising goal areas untested with drilling pending in addition to targets at depth.

Geological logging confirmed a singular variation within the minerals encountered inside the pegmatites, demonstrating to Aurumin a excessive diploma of fractionation of the unique granitic supply materials it interprets to lie instantly to the north.

In primary geological phrases fractionation describes the method of a magma’s composition altering because it cools. A excessive diploma of fractionation is a key part within the deposition of lithium inside pegmatites.

The prospect is inside the southern reaches of Aurumin’s Mt Palmer challenge and coincidently sits inside the similar greenstone belt that hosts the Earl Grey lithium deposit 65km to the south.

The southern deposit was found in 2016 by the beforehand ASX-listed Kidman Resources and stands at a formidable 189 million tonnes grading 1.5 per cent lithium oxide.

The proximal presence of the sizeable useful resource and geochemical anomalies impressed Aurumin to seek for lithium, kicking off its marketing campaign in March this yr.

