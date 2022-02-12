Gold medallist Iivo Niskanen picture reveals ‘true Olympic spirit’

Olympic Games’ throw up superb moments of sportsmanship and Finland’s Iivo Niskanen has given the Beijing Games a second to savour.

Olympic gold medallist Iivo Niskanen has been praised for displaying “true Olympic spirit” in an excellent act of sportsmanship.

The 30-year-old Finnish cross nation skier claimed his third Olympic gold and fourth medal in his profession.

Previously he gained gold within the group spring in Sochi 2014 and the 50km classical in 2018 in PyeongChang. Earlier in Beijing, he claimed bronze within the 30km skiathlon.

On Friday, Niskanen gained gold within the 15km basic by 23 seconds over ROC’s Alexander Bolshunov.

The Classic begin in cross-country snowboarding sees every competitor begin at intervals of 30 seconds with the skier with the quickest time successful.

As Niskanen crossed the road, he collapsed wouldn’t have been blamed if he went off to have fun his victory.

But even because it was clear he wouldn’t be overwhelmed, Niskanen waited till the ultimate competitor, Columbia’s Carlos Andres Quintana, crossed the road in nineteenth practically 18 minutes behind Niskanen’s time and over half an hour later crossed the road.

Quintana wasn’t the final skier to go away the beginning however was the final to cross the road.

And whereas many different opponents had already left, Niskanen waited for Quintana to cross the road and embraced the Columbian.

It was a robust second of sportsmanship in an occasion many see as one of the crucial taxing on the Olympic program.

“All athletes must respect each other,” mentioned Niskanen of the second.

“Everyone has worked hard to be here.

“You have to show this kind of respect at the Olympics towards countries that don’t have much budget to get the best results, unlike the best nations.”

Niskanen, who completed fourth on the occasion in Sochi, mentioned he had waited 4 years for redemption.

Having come into Beijing as one of many favourites for the occasion, Niskanen was feeling the warmth, however ended up successful by 23 seconds to ROC’s Alexander Bolshunov.

“It’s never easy to do your best at the Olympics,” he mentioned. “I felt pressure today to take this gold medal. I’m really proud that I managed to win (for the) third time in a row at this distance in this season.”

The 36-year-old Quintana, who grew up as a triathlon athlete and solely began cross-country snowboarding on the age of 33, additionally mentioned he appreciated the gesture.

“Yes. It was a good moment there. And then the Norwegian also congratulated me (bronze medallist Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo),” he informed AFP.

“It’s a consolation prize because I didn’t feel comfortable at all. From the start I didn’t feel well physically.

“I don’t know what happened, but physically I didn’t feel like it today.”

Six-time NBA All-Star and three-time Olympic medallist Pau Gasol wrote: “This is the true Olympic spirit”.

NHL reporter Jouni Nieminen tweeted: “Class act of the day. Iivo Niskanen of (Finland) stuck around after winning gold medal in 15 kilometre cross country skiing to congratulate Carlos Quintana of Columbia who finished last. Real sportsmanship and Olympic spirit! In hockey we suckerpunch the last guy.”

The Niskanen household is excessive attaining in cross-country snowboarding in addition to his sister Kerttu Niskanen claimed silver within the 10km classical, the third silver medal she has claimed in her Olympic profession however first particular person honour.