Gold medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott’s dad has become a star in his own right after delivering an iconic post-win interview

The dad of New Zealand’s latest nationwide treasure has turn into an immediate star over his iconic response to his daughter’s second of historical past.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wowed her residence city of Aotearoa when she received her Winter Olympic Games Gold – and the win has made a star of her Dad too.

Zoi’s Dad Sean Synnott spoke to Newshub straight after the win, and his pleasure was infectious. He managed to swear twice within the stay cross, NZ Herald reported.

“The only thing I looked for was her younger sister’s reaction,” he mentioned.

“She was [going] f***ing crazy she was going off the roof,” he added.

“I’m pretty f***ing excited to be honest and I’m really happy to see all the investment from all of these people has turned out.”

But it was when Synnott was requested how laborious his daughter had labored and the sacrifices she had made to high the snowboarding podium that he delivered his most memorable reply.

“Well the toilet blocked up this morning, ah yesterday morning,” he mentioned, sharing a chuckle with the reporter who tried to make clear what that meant.

Viewers on social media praised the proud father for his off-the-cuff response.

“If I ever win an Olympic medal my dad better be at least this excited for me,” the person who shared the video mentioned.

“The joy of seeing your child taking on the world and winning! Just brilliant,” one other wrote.

“I think we have just got our quote of the year,” declared one other Twitter person. “A true Southlander.”

“What a champion Dad,” mentioned an extra person.

The 20-year-old made New Zealand Olympic history with her slopestyle win.

As the highest qualifier, the 20-year-old Kiwi was the final identify on the run record, so, it doesn’t matter what the state of affairs, her closing run would dictate her consequence.

Counting an 84.51 from her first run, the Kiwi had the silver medal within the bag, but when she may higher an 87.68 set by the USA’s Julia Marino, she can be going residence with a gold medal.

She had already had an incomplete journey – taking place on her second run. With one closing try on the course, she wanted to go massive – and did she ever.

Dropping a flawless run earlier than being swarmed by Marino and Australia’s Tess Coady, Sadowski-Synnott waited because the judges introduced her rating – 92.88 and a gold medal.

This article initially appeared on NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission