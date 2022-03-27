Gold Worth Rs 1.14 Crore Seized At Chennai Airport, 2 Arrested

The passengers have been arrested and additional investigation was on, the official mentioned. (Representational)

Chennai:

Over two kilograms of gold value Rs 1.14 crore was seized from passengers in two completely different incidents on the Chennai airport, Customs division officers mentioned on Saturday.

In the primary incident, the division officers intercepted a passenger who arrived right here from Dubai on Friday and recovered gold hid in his interior clothes throughout a private examination, an official launch from Commissioner of Customs Chennai Airport mentioned.

In the second incident on Saturday, the sleuths intercepted a person on arrival from Sharjah and seized gold paste packets wrapped in adhesive tape hid in his interior put on.

A complete of two.36 kg of gold value Rs 1.14 crore was recovered from the 2 passengers below related sections of Customs Act, 1962.

The passengers have been arrested and additional investigation was on, the official mentioned.

