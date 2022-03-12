Golden Arrow bus torched, Metrorail sub-station vandalised in Cape Town | News24

A Golden Arrow bus was torched in Nyanga on Friday.

This after Metrorail mentioned its efforts to get trains again on observe have been being sabotaged by assaults on an influence station that feeds the road.

Golden Arrow mentioned it might keep it up working, however from the Nyanga police station.

Golden Arrow acknowledged on its social media web page that buses wouldn’t run from the terminus, however from the Nyanga police station as an alternative.

“Golden Arrow can confirm that one of our buses and vehicles was set alight at the Nyanga terminus earlier today,” its spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, mentioned.

“According to eyewitnesses, the perpetrators are alleged to be linked to the taxi industry. The motive is unknown.

“We condemn this mindless act of violence within the strongest doable phrases. As a precautionary measure, we’re at present working from Nyanga [police station] relatively than the terminus.”

A video posted by the Gugulethu Times showed flames and black smoke billowing from the bus as it was parked next to the terminus.

Andile Khanyi of the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) told News24 it was not in dispute with anyone, and had nothing to do with the torching of the bus.

On Thursday, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) dismissed speculation there would be a taxi strike.

Cata spokesperson Mandla Hermanus said it had planned a march with Codeta to the offices of the premier to present a memorandum containing a set of grievances in the industry.

They were granted a certificate permitting a march.

The organisations said they were unhappy they first had to clear all outstanding warrants before impounded vehicles could be released.

They added the N1 has been turned into a “no-go zone” for taxis, even if they were not using the suspended B97 route.

The route was suspended when the two organisations could not agree who had the rights to pick up passengers, especially in Mbekweni, Paarl.

They were upset that taxis to or from Worcester were being impounded on allegations of them using the suspended route.

The route was suspended by Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell after a series of fatal shootings, which left drivers dead and passengers injured.

The burning of the bus comes after Metrorail reported on Friday morning that sabotage at Eskom’s Bay Junction sub-station, where they park their trains, made operations on some of its lines difficult.

“Metrorail Western Cape has applied further and quick safety interventions and undercover investigations into the tried theft and vandalism of an Eskom cable that feeds electrical energy to the primary traction sub-station powering the operating of trains,” it said on Friday morning.

“The tried theft and vandalism of {the electrical} infrastructure, on a line that has been efficiently restored again to service whereas Metrorail works to revive the remainder of the strains, factors to blatant sabotage of Metrorail providers which we is not going to tolerate” said Kaparo Molefi, the acting regional manager of Western Cape Metrorail.

Metrorail launched its full Southern Line service on the 4 January, and is adding more trains to the schedule.

“The Southern Line service is our demonstration hall of what we’re bringing within the Western Cape. The sabotage of our rail infrastructure is jeopardising the arduous work of returning the service to those that desperately want it. We are decided to return the rail providers and we is not going to cower to criminals,” said Molefi.

Cape Town’s delicately balanced mass public transport system relies on taxis, buses and trains, with localised individual cab companies or e-hailing services running short trips

The City of Cape Town returned its N2 Express service to Mitchells Plain earlier in March, after an agreement was signed between taxi consortiums and Golden Arrow.

The taxi consortiums are Lisekhonikamva Rapid Transit Operator (affiliated with the Khayelitsha branch of Codeta) and Mitchells Plain Integrated Rapid Transit (affiliated to the Route Six Taxi Association from Mitchells Plain).

The City owns the buses, and the N2 company manages and maintains them.

Golden Arrow has previously offered a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in burning its buses, which cost upwards of R2 million to replace.

