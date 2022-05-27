Golden retriever dog aces the ‘leave it’ challenge. Ending is hilarious

If you’re a common consumer of social media and keen on canines, you have to have seen many movies of lovely fur infants. Pet dad and mom have additionally been posting attention-grabbing problem movies that showcase canines reacting to completely different conditions. Like this video posted on Instagram that reveals a golden retriever canine collaborating in a ‘leave it’ problem. The ending of this video is admittedly lovely to look at because the canine — spoiler alert — aces the problem.

The problem entails leaving meals in entrance of the canine and seeing if it will possibly resist consuming the meals till it’s advised to. In the video, the canine named Ellie, is left with steak and rooster by its human. The human even makes Ellie lick the steak and rooster earlier than he goes away. When the person is gone, the canine appears tempted to eat the meals however resists. When the person comes again, the canine nonetheless hasn’t touched the meals so she wins the problem. The man then lets Ellie eat the meals and she or he rapidly gobbles down the steak earlier than consuming the rooster.

“Can Ellie resist steak and chicken?!? The ultimate leave it challenge!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

The put up has acquired greater than 44,000 likes and several other feedback.

“Ellie said ‘BOTH’,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Steak!! With a side of chicken,” wrote one other. “Smart move…. Taking both,” stated a 3rd. “Her face when she’s alone with the meat is so hilarious,” reads one other remark.

Ellie, the golden retriever canine, has greater than 2.92 lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you concentrate on this problem video?