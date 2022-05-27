Golden retriever dog does this when it’s time to go home from park. Watch

If you might have ever saved a canine as a pet then you will need to pay attention to their peculiar habits and cussed behaviour generally. Nevertheless, it doesn’t matter what canine do, their house owners can’t stay offended with them for lengthy because the canine bathe them with a lot love and affection. In one such video posted on Instagram, a golden retriever canine refuses to go dwelling from the park and it’s fairly cute to look at.

“Nope…not ready to go home yet hooman,” says the textual content on the video. The video reveals the golden retriever canine laying down stubbornly on the grass as a person tries his greatest to maneuver the canine.

“‘I’m really stubborn and I’m okay with that. Ever since Blu was a puppy he’s been a stubborn boy. On this particular occasion, we were at the park together and when I told him it was time to go home he was NOT having any part of it. I tried to lure him into the car with a treat, but he wouldn’t budge.

As you can clearly see, he’s a big boy and knows how to throw his weight down. I knew there was no way I could lift him and carry him to the car, so I had to call my husband who was home at the time to come and help me. This entire fiasco lasted over an hour,” the individual defined the entire state of affairs within the caption.

The video was posted by the Instagram account goldenretrieverblu_ on May 11. It has acquired greater than 9.77 lakh views.

“Exercise for the hooman,” commented an Instagram person together with laughing emojis. “The look of absolutely zero concern in your eyes,” wrote one other. “This is when dogs need a middle name, so they know they’re really in trouble when you use it,” stated a 3rd.

The canine account that posted the video has greater than 77,000 followers.

