Golden Retriever dog gets ‘pushed’ by pooch friend to jump into water. Watch

Sometimes, all you want in life is slightly push by a supportive friend when the time is true. But what if this ‘push’ is definitely simply to get you out of the best way as a result of your doggo buddy merely can’t await his activate the dive board? Well, the result is that this specific video of a Golden Retriever canine and its pooch buddy that has been going viral throughout Instagram. The video has been shared on the Instagram web page that’s devoted to this specific Golden Retriever canine named Drake. It goes by @drakethepupstar and has over 1.19 lakh devoted followers on it who look ahead to each day photographs and movies of its antics and total cuteness.

“Blaze pushed Drake off the diving board,” begins the caption that accompanies this lovely video of the 2 canines. “We had so much fun teaching Drakey how to jump off the board! He absolutely loved it once he realized it wasn’t as scary as it looked. I guess it’s similar to dock diving … if we got him to run and jump, which I would love for him to try! We’re still working on trying to get blaze to jump off,” it continues to learn.

With greater than 62,000 likes, this video has been shared on Instagram only a week in the past.

“Oh Blaze, are we a bit impatient?” asks an Instagram person. “The dog giving the paw of encouragement,” factors out one other particular person. “Good boy! And how cool to have a diving board over a lake or waterway,” shared a 3rd.