Golden Retriever dog isn’t scared of wild animals but this object bamboozles it

If you’re somebody who’s habituated to having pets, be it cats or canine round you, then you’ll in all probability have a good concept that these lovable little creatures have their very own little quirks. There are some issues that completely excite them and others that bamboozle the residing daylights out of them. And that’s precisely the case with one such lovable Golden Retriever canine whose video has been shared on Instagram and has been going all types of viral ever since. The video opens to indicate the lovable pooch in body and the audio makes it clear that this canine is sort of a courageous one and isn’t fearful of lions and tigers or bears – all of that are wild animals. But the following a part of the video is the one which has been making folks snort out loud.

“It’s the clawwwwww,” reads the caption accompanying this video of a cute Golden Retriever doggo. This is when one will get to see that the factor that scares this munchkin essentially the most is definitely only a hair clip or a hair claw. The canine’s human who could be seen recording the video could be seen approaching the canine with a hair claw opened and the canine completely freaks out due to it.

Watch it right here:

Shared on August 6, this canine video has already acquired over 3.3 million views. It has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous lovable feedback beneath it on the social media platform.

“You are too cute honey,” commented an Instagram consumer. “I like biting my mom’s,” reads one other remark from a web page that’s devoted to a cute pooch. “I lost it at the end,” hilariously admitted a 3rd.