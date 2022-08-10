Golden Retriever dog loves to take naps on pet mom’s baby bump. Watch cute video

Dogs present love and affection to their pet mother and father via their physique language and actions. For occasion, they hug pet mother and father, lean on them, curl up subsequent to them and kiss them. Just like this Golden Retriever canine that exhibits his like to his pet mother within the sweetest approach doable. The cute video is sure to tug at your heartstrings, and it’s possible you’ll even watch it on loop.

A web page named Riley the Golden Retriever shared the video on Instagram. And because the identify of the Insta web page suggests, it’s devoted to Riley, a Golden Retriever canine. “One of his favorite nap spots,” reads the caption accompanying the video with emoticons and several other hashtags.

The video opens with a textual content insert that reads, “Places my dog takes a nap Pt 2. Baby Bump Edition.” The video, a montage of various clips, exhibits the Golden Retriever canine named Riley having fun with naps on his pet mother’s child bump. The video is simply too good to overlook out on and should make you say aww.

Watch the lovable canine video under:

Since being shared a number of days in the past, the video has garnered greater than 76,600 views and over 7,600 likes. The heartwarming canine video has additionally gained a number of feedback.

“Aw this is so precious,” learn a remark from an Instagram web page devoted to a Golden Retriever named Sunday. Another Insta web page named Keoni the Golden wrote, “I bet he was the first one to feel the baby kick.” “Heckin precious,” shared a 3rd devoted to half-husky brothers Champ and Tyson.

“My son kicked like crazy when our cocker laid on my belly!” shared a person. “His bf is coming soon,” wrote one other with a coronary heart emoticon. “Awww. Probably listening to the hearbeat,” posted a 3rd.