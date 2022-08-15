Golden Retriever dog sees water balloons for the first time. Watch how he reacts

Most canines are both afraid of balloons or do not like them as they have a tendency to pop randomly. However, this one Golden Retriever pooch is an exception. The canine reacted in a different way upon seeing the water balloons for the primary time. He loved taking part in with them a lot that he stored wagging his tail. The video is cute and will cheer you up.

The video, credited to an Instagram web page devoted to the canine named Atlas, was reshared by the web page that goes by dogsofinstagram. The web page has over 5.4 million followers on the picture and video sharing platform and shares common content material on canines.

“We’re confused by the magic water ball sorcery too,” learn the caption posted alongside the video on Instagram. The clip opens with a textual content insert that claims, “My dog sees water baloons for the first time.” It then exhibits a Golden Retriever canine named Atlas with some red-coloured water balloons. We should not revealing something additional to allow you to benefit from the video.

Watch the canine video under to learn how he reacted:

Since being shared a day in the past, the video has amassed greater than 1,000,000 views and tons of of feedback.

“What is this??” wrote an Instagram web page named Toby LittleDude with laughing emoticons. Another Insta web page devoted to the Sheepdog combine named Chewbacca shared, “I was waiting for the splash.” “Awwwww the woter balloon boops,” learn a 3rd from the Instagram web page devoted to Golden Retrievers.

An particular person shared how her canine would have reacted after seeing water balloons. She wrote, “Louie would love this! But then she’d eat them.” “I wonder what Milo would do if it saw these,” posted one other. “Dude in the back is totally unimpressed. Been day drinking since 10,” commented a 3rd. Many additionally posted how hazardous it’s to reveal canines to water balloons.