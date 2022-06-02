Golden retriever dog shows her ‘superpower’ that is quite useful to have. Watch

Dogs are such great pets and companions who by no means go away your facet. Dogs are the explanation of happiness for lots of people as their furry pals all the time cheer them up with their cute antics. In an lovely video posted on Instagram, a golden retriever canine is showcasing her superpower. Her superpower is sort of helpful to have as she has the flexibility to sleep wherever. The video of the canine might make you chuckle.

“Why Ellie can sleep sitting up,” says the textual content insert on the video. The canine may be seen dozing off whereas sitting in a speedboat. She can also be seen steering across the speedboat in one other shot on the finish of the video. The video was posted in the future in the past and it’s got greater than 1.01 lakh views to date.

“One of Ellie’s superpowers is being able to sleep anywhere, anytime,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

The video has received greater than 11,000 likes and a number of other feedback.

“Ellie and I have the same superpower,” commented an Instagram person together with a laughing emoji. “Let’s hope she doesn’t fall asleep at the wheel!” wrote one other person together with a wink emoticon. “Ellie’s a good boat driver!” mentioned a 3rd. “She looks adorable sleeping and driving the boat! I love you Ellie!” reads one other remark. Another canine account posted, “A very useful skill indeed.”

Ellie has greater than 3.09 lakh followers on Instagram.

What are your ideas on this canine’s superpower?