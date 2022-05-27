Golden retriever dog wants to be petted all the time. Watch adorable video

Cute and humorous canine movies on Instagram carry pleasure to lots of people. If you too are somebody who enjoys watching such content material, here’s a video you should not miss. It exhibits a candy golden retriever canine asking its proprietor for stomach rubs, pets, and a few kisses – and the doggo’s calls for appear too candy to disregard.

The video exhibits a montage of the golden retriever, named Ollie, being showered with love. The textual content insert says, “Hi, can you please pet me?”.

The video exhibits Ollie at totally different occasions getting his cheeks pulled, getting a stomach rub or being kissed by his people. “I just wanna be petted,” reads the textual content, and mentions the voiceover on Ollie’s behalf. The video makes for an lovable watch and will certainly put a smile in your face.

Watch the video under:

The video was posted on @goldenbearollie’s Instagram web page, round two weeks in the past and since then it has gathered greater than eight lakh views and over 72,000 likes. This clip has additionally amassed quite a few reactions from netizens.

“I’ll offer you all of the pets,” reads a touch upon the share.“So cute,” says one other.

Content creator Lorena Pages, whose audio has been used within the video, additionally shared a touch upon the publish. “I would pet you forever,” she commented.

What are your ideas on this video?