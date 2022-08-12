Golden Retriever meets ‘another pooch’ in a mirror while fetching a ball. Watch

A video of the canine reacting after seeing its reflection in a mirror has became a supply of leisure for a lot of. The great video might also go away you cheerful and uplift your temper nearly immediately.

The video was initially posted on the Instagram web page of the canine named Auggie. The clip, nonetheless, captured individuals’s consideration after being re-shared by an Instagram web page. “This is Auggie. Bad news: He went to fetch a ball and saw some other dog beat him to it. Good news: They just became best friends. 12/10 for both,” they wrote whereas posting the clip.

The video opens to indicate a canine gently inserting a ball in entrance of a mirror. At first, the pooch seems to be on the mirror and will get bamboozled.

Watch the video to see how the canine reacts:

The video was posted two days in the past. Since being shared, the video has gathered greater than 1.3 million views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied feedback. Many couldn’t cease saying how the canine is totally lovable.

“Life hack: Being your own best fren,” expressed an Instagram consumer. “Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the goodest boy of all?” commented one other. “All I see is good news and good Auggies,” expressed a 3rd. “I’ll ask the hard hitting questions.. can I cuddle them both?” wrote a fourth.