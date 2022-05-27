Golden State Takes Long, Rocky Road Back to N.B.A. Finals

The celebration started with a couple of minute and a half left within the sport. Golden State took its starters out so the group might bathe them with love. Curry sat on the bench wanting nearly like he couldn’t imagine it, then the buzzer sounded and he jumped up and down waving a towel within the air.

As streamers fell from the rafters, the Western Conference championship trophy was introduced onto the court docket, together with the brand new Western Conference finals’ Most worthy participant trophy, which is known as after Magic Johnson and was awarded to Curry. Thompson went round giving highly effective hugs to his teammates. Green rushed into the stands with a stack of N.B.A. finals hats to present them to members of his household.

After the trophy presentation on the court docket, Green walked towards the Warriors’ locker room yelling, “We back!”

The core’s first playoff look collectively got here in 2013, after they beat the Denver Nuggets within the first spherical earlier than falling to the San Antonio Spurs within the second. They performed in Oracle Arena in Oakland again then — all 5 of their prior finals collection occurred there.

“It’s like kind of time stopped there where you kind of understand what real basketball is like in the playoffs,” Curry mentioned. “We were pups at the time, but definitely great memories of playing in Oracle, the Warrior chants 25 minutes before a tipoff, the haze in the building, if you know what I mean.

“To know where we’ve come from that year, everything that’s happened since — I can pretty much drop myself into any series and know what it felt like because we rely on those experiences so much.”

Thompson remembers the 2013 playoffs nicely, too.

“We were so young. We took an experienced and dynastic San Antonio team to a hard-fought series,” Thompson mentioned. “After that I was like, gosh, we’re going toe-to-toe with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. If we build on this, we could have a great future.”