Goldman Sachs is the 1st major Wall Street bank to pull out of Russia

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. says it is shuttering its operations in Russia, two weeks after the nation first invaded Ukraine.

The transfer marks Wall Street’s first main departure from Russia, becoming a member of a rising checklist of outlets, oil firms, cultural occasions and sporting competitions to droop operations within the nation.

“Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements,” a spokesperson instructed NPR in a press release. “We are focused on supporting our clients across the globe in managing or closing out pre-existing obligations in the market and ensuring the wellbeing of our people.”

Bloomberg broke the information on Thursday, days after it reported {that a} portion of the funding financial institution’s workers was quickly relocating from Moscow to Dubai. Goldman Sachs has about 80 workers in Russia.

“In our role as market-maker standing between buyers and sellers, we are helping our clients reduce their risk in Russian securities which trade in the secondary market, not seeking to speculate,” the spokesperson added.

Other banks say they’re engaged on exit methods, too.

The Western Union Company introduced on Thursday that it’s suspending operations in Russia and Belarus “in light of the ongoing tragic impact of Russia’s prolonged assault on Ukraine.”

The firm mentioned in a statement that it had reached that call after partaking in in depth dialogue with varied stakeholders and evaluating each “internal and external considerations, including the consequences for our valued teammates, partners, and customers.”

It added that its groups have been working to help Ukrainian prospects in current weeks by donating to humanitarian aid efforts and providing fee-free cash switch providers.

Citigroup, Inc. said on Wednesday that it is working its shopper banking enterprise in Russia “on a more limited basis given current circumstances and obligations.”

The transfer comes a 12 months after Citi announced that it could exit its shopper banking enterprise in Russia and a dozen different international locations.

Edward Skyler, Citi’s head of Global Public Affairs, mentioned it continues working in the direction of that effort whereas supporting company shoppers in Russia. Those embody American and European multi-national companies which can be suspending or unwinding their enterprise, he added.

“With the Russian economy in the process of being disconnected from the global financial system as a consequence of the invasion, we continue to assess our operations in the country,” Skyler mentioned.

He mentioned Citi’s prime precedence is the protection of its colleagues and households, and that the corporate is supporting humanitarian efforts on the bottom in Ukraine. It’s donating $1 million from its charitable basis to aid organizations, and introduced on Wednesday that it’s going to match contributions from Citi workers.