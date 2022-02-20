Golds for Pacut and Sulamanidze in Tel Aviv

The Shlomo Arena was as soon as once more full to capability for the ultimate day of the Tel Aviv Grand Slam.

International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer offered Amit Tal, proprietor of Bonei Ra’anana, with a Jigoro Kano statue, designed by Herend Porcelain.

twentieth medal for Mehdiyev

At -90kg, Mammadali Mehdiyev defeated former World Champion Nemanja Majdov of Serbia with a spectacular ura-nage.

It was a twentieth world tour medal for the extremely constant Azerbaijan Judoka.

Marius Vizer, President of the IJF, offered the medals.

Beata Pacut of Poland carried out constantly within the preliminaries, and within the ultimate, she defeated Alina Boehm of Germany to take her first-ever grand slam gold.

Michael Michaely, CEDCO Hungary Chairman awarded the medals.

Rising star award winner Ilia Sulamanidze from Georgia beat Michael Korrel from the Netherlands to take the -100kg title. It was a primary grand slam gold medal for the 20-year-old.

Israeli Knesset Member Miri Regev offered the medals.

Fourth gold for France

Romane Dicko gave France their fourth gold of the event, defeating Beatriz Souza from Brazil within the +78kg contest.

Amit Tal, the proprietor of Bonei Ra’anana awarded the medals.

“I think that Paris and Israel are the two best places to compete in the Judo tour,” stated Dicko. “Because you know there are a lot of people. People are yelling. So it is a very good atmosphere and I’m always very happy to compete in Israel.”

Georgia’s Guram Tushishvili was our man of the day for his victory over the Brazilian large Rafael Silva within the +100kg class.

World-famous singer Moris Janashvili awarded the medals.

“We are professionals, judo is a part of our life, we are living with judo,” Tushishvili stated afterwards. “Of course, the thing I liked the most and what I missed is competing – especially with this kind of audience, fans and support.”

Local followers have two bronze medals to cheer

On the ultimate day, the heavyweight Israeli Judoka constructed on the momentum their teammates had established on days one and two.

The Shlomo Arena has been full of a number of the most enthusiastic and passionate followers within the World of Judo – and native heroes Raz Hershko and Peter Paltchik rewarded them with two hard-fought bronze medals.

Their achievements rounded off an exceptional Grand Slam that cements this event as one of many true highlights on the World Judo Tour.