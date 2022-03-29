Golf clubs and sports cars: Who’s ruining your neighbourhood? It’s the Liberals
“There is no point putting a very low income, probably welfare-dependent, family in the best street in Brighton where the children cannot mix with others or go to school with other children or where they do not have the same ability to have the latest sneakers and iPhones,” mentioned Victorian Liberal MP Wendy Lovell last week throughout a parliamentary debate on homelessness and public housing.
Opposition Leader Matthew Guy conceded the feedback had been “clumsy” however made “with the best intention”.
Lovell was proper about one factor, we have to discuss frankly about what’s taking place in the most effective streets of our neighbourhoods.
This is a fragile and painful dialog, but it surely’s time to interrupt the taboo across the topic. Because there’s no level in individuals residing the place they don’t truly slot in. Alas, that is exactly what’s occurring: in so many neighbourhoods we discover individuals who stand out like a sore thumb.
These individuals may describe themselves as tree-changers, sea-changers, empty-nesters, aspirationals, or, mostly, “established residents”. They every have “a story” about how they wound up the place they’re, carrying white sneakers, flashing the most recent iPhones, which they do not know learn how to use. But there’s no sanitising actuality: they’re Liberals.
They are to not be confused with Greens, with which they share sure traits, each breeds being members of the identical Affluent household. But look intently, and also you’ll discern some distinctive options. They are sometimes noticed swinging golf golf equipment, and berthing yachts — sadly these are boats we can not cease. They’re tennis-elbowing to the entrance of the queue of grocery shops stocking multi-coloured watermelon and artisanal fig crusted heritage sourdough for $30 a loaf. Their Ferraris, Bentleys and Mercs clog native roads like plaque clogs arteries.
Over and over we see the identical unhappy trajectory. The neighbourhood is a fragile ecosystem; it doesn’t take many Liberals to tip the stability. Too many Liberals and the buying strip is lowered to a dreary succession of vintage sellers and unique knitwear.
In the winters, the older era migrates north; within the summers, they swan off to Aspen. During these seasons the Liberals’ offspring and descendants are left to deal with sit. At such instances the tragic and deepening cycle of intergenerational dysfunction and substance abuse is thrown into sharp aid.
We may forgive the older era of Liberal for sometimes crashing their Jaguar right into a household house after consuming “just a few wines” at a good friend’s dinner, and is later discovered to have a blood-alcohol studying of greater than twice the authorized restrict.* We can muster compassion for the Liberal accused of inadvertently chair sniffing whereas at a fundraiser for the Peter Reith Foundation for Industrial Democracy.