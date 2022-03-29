Golf clubs and sports cars: Who’s ruining your neighbourhood? It’s the Liberals

“There is no point putting a very low income, probably welfare-dependent, family in the best street in Brighton where the children cannot mix with others or go to school with other children or where they do not have the same ability to have the latest sneakers and iPhones,” mentioned Victorian Liberal MP Wendy Lovell last week throughout a parliamentary debate on homelessness and public housing.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy conceded the feedback had been “clumsy” however made “with the best intention”.

Lovell was proper about one factor, we have to discuss frankly about what’s taking place in the most effective streets of our neighbourhoods.

This is a fragile and painful dialog, but it surely’s time to interrupt the taboo across the topic. Because there’s no level in individuals residing the place they don’t truly slot in. Alas, that is exactly what’s occurring: in so many neighbourhoods we discover individuals who stand out like a sore thumb.

These individuals may describe themselves as tree-changers, sea-changers, empty-nesters, aspirationals, or, mostly, “established residents”. They every have “a story” about how they wound up the place they’re, carrying white sneakers, flashing the most recent iPhones, which they do not know learn how to use. But there’s no sanitising actuality: they’re Liberals.