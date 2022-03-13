‘Good luck partner’ – Ruturaj Gaikwad comes up with an emotional message for former CSK teammate Faf du Plessis

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis turned out to be top-of-the-line opening pairs within the earlier IPL version they usually fed off one another’s strengths and weaknesses. However, Du Plessis wasn’t retained by Chennai Super Kings forward of IPL 2022 regardless of being one of many facet’s most constant performers. The right-hander was subsequently picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a hefty value of INR 7 crore within the IPL 2022 mega public sale after a bidding conflict with the CSK.

Du Plessis was just lately appointed the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming IPL 2o22 season and the information has been talked about immensely within the cricketing fraternity. Virat Kohli determined to surrender the captaincy for the franchise put up IPL 2021 and with AB De Villiers’ retirement, RCB had waited a very long time to announce their new skipper for the marquee occasion.

Here’s Ruturaj Gaikwad’s reply to Faf du Plessis’s tweet

RCB followers went loopy in happiness listening to the information of Du Plessis being appointed the skipper of the franchise. Du Plessis posted a message on Twitter thanking the administration for trusting in him and was very delighted with main the RCB franchise. He additionally paid gratitude to the followers for the quantity of assist they’ve already proven. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had partnered Du Plessis on the prime of the order in the course of the latter’s stint with CSK, wished him ‘good luck’ and Du Plessis straightaway thanked him.

It needs to be famous that Gaikwad completed as the highest run-scorer within the earlier IPL version whereas his former accomplice Du Plessis ended up two runs lesser than him at second within the race for the orange cap. Both these gamers have given lots of good begins to the CSK setup and have been instrumental within the franchise’s title triumph final 12 months. It might be attention-grabbing to see who companions Gaikwad in CSK for the upcoming IPL 2022 version.