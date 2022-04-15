Good News: Five things that went well in the world this week

Welcome to the Good News round-up. Here’s this week’s choose of what is going on nicely on the earth:

Scientists have decoded your complete human genome A brand new document in girls’s soccer The mysterious return of Charles Darwin’s lacking notebooks How saving the planet will save us cash And some excellent news for seahorses

Watch the video above for extra on every story, or learn on under

1. Scientists have decoded your complete human genome, filling in tens of millions of lacking items of DNA

The genome now covers each chromosome from finish to finish with no gaps, and unprecedented accuracy.

The breakthrough is so momentous that Professor Benedict Paten, biomolecular engineering affiliate director on the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute, mentioned many individuals within the discipline did not count on it to truly occur.

The growth, referred to as T2T-CHM13, was made doable by state-of-the-art know-how and labored on by greater than 100 scientists.

The first working draft of a human genome sequence was achieved again in 2000, and the analysis led to very large advances in our understanding of human biology and illness, though essential areas of the genome have been nonetheless hidden from scientists.

“Now with this reference, we can begin to look more closely at the genome and see if there’s new information that can guide new discoveries,” said Karen Miga, one of the lead researchers in the discovery and assistant professor of biomolecular engineering at the Genomics Institute.

Being able to see the entire sequence unlocks the potential for scientists to better understand the role of genetic variants in disease, allowing developments such as improved health screening, better identification of treatment options for cancer patients, more accurate early screening in pregnancy and better understanding of human genetic heritage.

The sequence was made publicly available when it was first discovered back in the year 2000, and the newly discovered full sequence is also freely available, allowing scientists around the world to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare.

2. A new record for women’s football was set

A crowd of more than 91,000 broke the attendance record for a women’s club match when Barcelona played Real Madrid at Barca’s Camp Nou stadium – the first time the women’s team has played on the iconic pitch in front of a crowd, as it’s usually reserved for the men’s team.

Spanish sports journalist Paula Vilaplana told Euronews: “The girls’s crew usually performs in a a lot smaller follow stadium, with a capability of solely 7,000 spectators. But the membership noticed the chance to host this sport at Camp Nou, as a result of initially, it was an important sport within the Champions League and since Barça girls have labored their manner as much as this over the previous couple of years.

“Last season they won the Champions League, La Liga, the Copa del Rey – all the possible titles, with a record number of goals; an average of seven per game. And this good period for Barça women’s football has coincided with one of the worst periods of football in the men’s team, which is the most important team here in Barcelona. And what did that lead to? Well, that Barcelona fans saw the women’s team as their only hope.”

Vilaplana says many followers and members of the press attributed the document crowd to the truth that the crew was taking part in towards Real Madrid, Barcelona’s greatest rivals. But she provides: “Their next opponent is Wolfsburg, a German team that is hardly known here in Barcelona, and history has repeated itself.. the match will be played again at Camp Nou and in less than 24 hours the tickets were sold out.”

Women’s soccer has been on the up ever for the reason that 2019 Women’s World Cup – the most-watched FIFA Women’s World Cup but, reaching 993.5 million individuals. This was up 30 per cent on the attain of the 2015 Women’s World Cup, which had 764 million viewers.

3. Two notebooks that belonged to Charles Darwin have been anonymously returned, 22 years after they mysteriously disappeared

The notebooks, which turned up on the Cambridge University Library, are stuffed with Darwin’s notes and sketches, together with the well-known “tree of life” drawing which reveals his early idea on how associated species might have originated from the identical start line.

“The most important theory in the natural sciences is probably the theory of evolution by natural selection which was discovered by Charles Darwin, and these are the notebooks in which Charles Darwin worked out his theory,” mentioned Professor Jim Secord, director of the Darwin Correspondence Project at Cambridge University.

The notebooks appeared exterior the library – in a spot the place there are not any cameras – inside a shiny pink reward bag with a be aware that learn “Happy Easter.” Prof. Secord has confirmed they’re real and there are not any pages lacking.

The return of the relics has introduced pleasure and aid – but additionally numerous questions. Who took them within the first place and the way? Where have they been for 22 years? And why have they been returned now?

4. Mitigating local weather change will probably be cheaper than not doing so

The newest UN local weather change report has discovered that to halt world warming, greenhouse gasoline emissions should peak no later than 2025. And that emissions must be decreased by 43 per cent by the tip of 2030. So the subsequent few years are vital to the way forward for humanity.

However, the report emphasises that it’s not too late to take motion, and provides us one piece of constructive information you might not have been anticipating: saving the planet will save us cash. Mitigating the local weather disaster will probably be cheaper than not doing so.

“We should be more optimistic about what mitigation can achieve. The de-carbonisation of the energy system is becoming very accessible and potentially even cheaper than the business-as-usual fossil fuel trajectory,” mentioned Dr Alexandre Köberle, one of many researchers in a current paper revealed in Nature Climate Change entitled The Cost of Mitigation Revisited.

Dr Köberle instructed Euronews there are three issues to contemplate. First, the prices: “The direct costs [for mitigating climate change] have come down. Renewables have come down in cost very quickly, much faster than we had expected.”

Second, the injury we’ll keep away from is important, “so that will tip the balance as well. And three, there are additional co-benefits, such as health outcomes in particular that also should weigh in on this equation”.

The Global Electricity Review 2022 additionally discovered that wind and solar energy, the fastest-growing sources of electrical energy, reached a brand new document utilization in 2021.

Read more about the economic benefits of climate action here.

5. The seahorse inhabitants of Rio de Janeiro is on the rise, because of constructive coverage adjustments

“Seahorse trade did not have specific legislation so people came, collected them and sold them to many aquarium shops, whether in Brazil or for export, and there were no rules,” mentioned Professor Natalie Freret-Meurer, a biologist at Santa Ursula University.

But a ruling handed in 2014 banned the gathering, dealing with, and storing of seahorses. And that modified all the pieces for these extraordinary creatures.

“In 2015 we had two animals each 400 sq. meters. In 2018 this quantity went as much as eight animals each 400 sq. meters, and final yr in 2021 we had 13 animals each 400 sq. meters. So it is clear that after the brand new legislation we had an vital improve within the wild inhabitants,” says Prof Freret-Meurer.

Local fishermen have also been taught how to help with the conservation project.

“When we set out our fishing nets generally the seahorses move by and get caught. So after we pull the web we return them to the water. When they’re weakened, by our affiliation with the seahorse undertaking we… take them to the college to deal with them and later return them to the ocean,” explains Manasi Rebouças, president of the Copacabana fishing colony.

A little bonus: Watch the video above to witness what the residents of Dinoša in Montenegro are calling a ‘miracle’ from Mother Nature

And if you're still hungry for more positive news, there's more below…

