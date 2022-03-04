Good news for new car buyers

New automobile gross sales bounced again in February, because of improved provide of some key fashions, however contemporary challenges might frustrate motorists.

The new car market has bounced again with a small uptick in gross sales after 4 months of decline, because of improved provide of some in style fashions.

But some automobile makers, notably European manufacturers, are struggling to fulfill demand.

Manufacturers reported 85,340 automobiles as bought in February, a 1.6 per cent improve on the identical month final yr.

But rising gasoline costs, warfare in Eastern Europe and electrical semi-conductor shortages current potential roadblocks to elevated gross sales.

Tony Weber, chief government of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, stated the figures come as welcome information to the trade.

“Global supply chains for microprocessor units are still some distance from full recovery, so we are pleased to see this small increase on 2021 figures,” he stated.

“The consumer demand for new cars in Australia remains strong, and manufacturers are continuing to work hard to get cars into the hands of motorists.”

Sales of utes and SUVs proceed to be robust. But Australian consumers have turned their again on conventional passenger automobiles equivalent to sedans and hatchbacks.

The Toyota Corolla dropped exterior the highest 10 best-selling automobiles record. Hyundai’s i30 was the one automobile to make a high 10 dominated by high-riding fashions.

It’s no shock to see the Toyota HiLux on high of the charts with 4803 gross sales. Toyota’s RAV4 had a robust month to complete second with 4454 deliveries, a 62 per cent improve on the 2750 recorded in Feb 2021.

Mitsubishi capitalised on Ford’s wind-down of Ranger ute inventory to take third place with the Triton ute.

A brand new Ford Ranger is simply across the nook, headlined by a range-topping Raptor model that ought to show in style in a rising class.

Ford’s Ranger-based Everest can also be due for imminent substitute. The duo are important to Ford’s fortunes, representing nearly 90 per cent of the blue oval’s gross sales.

China’s MG recorded a robust month to lock down sixth place with the MG ZS compact SUV and seventh place for the model total. Chinese automobile gross sales proceed to develop, recording a rise of 37 per cent for the yr up to now. That quantity would develop additional if Tesla’s knowledge was included in official gross sales statistics, as a lot of the Model 3’s 1000-per-month common is sourced from Asia, not America.

Hybrid automobiles proceed to show in style. One in 10 Australian autos now have some type of electrification to cut back reliance on fossil fuels.

Renault loved a robust month underneath new importer ATECO with 1018 automobiles reported as bought, a 202 per cent improve for the yr up to now.

European rival Volkswagen is having a difficult time securing provide of recent automobiles. It bought little greater than half as many automobiles final month in comparison with February 2021, reporting a 42.5 per cent decline for the yr up to now.

Controversial fixed-price company gross sales fashions aren’t serving to Honda, which recorded a 40 per cent decline, and Mercedes, which dipped by 32.3 per cent.

But Benz ought to bounce again with regular provide of its new C-Class sedan in coming months.

Top 10 automobiles: February 2022

1 – Toyota HiLux – 4803

2 – Toyota RAV4 – 4454

3 – Mitsubishi Triton – 3811

4 – Ford Ranger – 3455

5 – Toyota Prado – 2778

6 – MG ZS – 1953

7 – Isuzu D-Max – 1930

8 – Mazda CX-30 – 1819

9 – Hyundai i30 – 1756

10 – Mitsubishi Outlander – 1673

Top 10 producers: February 2022

1 – Toyota – 20,886

2 – Mazda – 8782

3 – Mitsubishi – 7813

4 – Kia – 5881

5 – Hyundai – 5649

6 – Ford – 4610

7 – MG – 3767

8 – Subaru – 3151

9 – Nissan – 2820

10 – Isuzu – 2785

Source: VFacts