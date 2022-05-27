Good News: Laughter is the best medicine and plants grow in lunar soil

It’s onerous to inform however some information is sweet information. Here is your weekly digest of what’s going properly on this planet.

These are this week’s optimistic information tales:

Technology reveals Stonehenge’s secrets and techniques. Spain may turn out to be the primary European nation to supply paid menstrual depart. Proof that laughter actually is one of the best medication. Scientists have managed to develop crops in lunar soil, which may make longer stays on the moon a actuality. A brand new challenge that’s giving each jail in England and Wales an orchard.

Watch the video above for extra on every story, or learn on under.

1. Technology reveals Stonehenge’s secrets and techniques

Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England. But regardless of being immediately recognisable, it’s nonetheless a thriller in some ways.

Archaeologists nonetheless haven’t been ready to determine what Stonehenge was used for and the way and why it was constructed. But new findings are serving to uncover a few of these secrets and techniques.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham in England and Ghent University in Belgium have found hundreds of prehistoric pits within the space round Stonehenge, because of state-of-the-art know-how.

They say this radically adjustments their understanding of one of the vital intensively investigated prehistoric websites on this planet.

The largest pit they discovered – which is 4 metres large and two metres deep – is the oldest hint of human exercise but found on Salisbury Plain.

It dates again greater than 10,000 years to the Early Middle Stone Age, when Britain was reinhabited by hunter-gatherers following the final Ice Age.

Researchers say the pit was most likely dug as a searching lure for big animals comparable to deer, wild boar and aurochs, a now-extinct kind of untamed ox.

They say it’s one of the best trace they’ve needed to date as to what the panorama round Stonehenge would have seemed like when the monument was constructed, which can assist them uncover what it might need been constructed for.

Technology was basic to this new discovery.

There are the 2 actually large breakthroughs, says Henry Chapman, one of many lead researchers from the University of Birmingham. “One of those is possibly less exciting, but it is about how methodologically we actually understand geophysical data. We do lots of these surveys but actually pulling meaning from those, particularly for the things that don’t make immediate sense, that’s a big step forward.”

The different factor is that “we’ve also identified the earliest activity at Stonehenge and this goes back thousands of years prior to when Stonehenge was constructed. So we’re talking over 10,000 years ago.”

“The idea that people who were hunting and gathering, we now see are building huge pits (…) is something which we didn’t really expect people that long ago to be doing, particularly around Stonehenge.”

He says the invention additionally highlights a special kind of archaeology, “which maybe we’ll start seeing in other places as well.”

And while the Stonehenge landscape is unique, the methods used by the team there can be used by researchers at other historical sites. Sensor technologies and computer-based analysis could be the key to solving the ancient mysteries that remain around the world.

The question is, where will be next?

2. Spain could become the first European country to offer paid menstrual leave.

Spain’s government is considering plans to allow women to take unlimited paid “menstrual leave” from work.

If the bill is passed, it will be the first European country to take such a step.

Reports last week suggested three to five days would be offered to women experiencing severe period pain, but the government has announced there will be no limit on the number of days they can take.

Women would need to give their employer a doctor’s note, and the leave would be paid by the country’s social security system.

‘According to the Spanish Gynaecology and Obstetrics Society, around a third of women who menstruate suffer from severe pain known as dysmenorrhea. Of which symptoms include acute abdominal pain, diarrhoea, headaches and fever.

But despite this painful reality for one in three women worldwide, menstrual leave is currently offered only in a small number of countries including Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Zambia.

The Spanish measure is part of a package of proposals that will be sent to the Spanish parliament for debate.

These also include lowering VAT on feminine hygiene products in shops and making period products available for free in social and educational centres.

Read more about this story, written by Euronews’ Natalie Huet, here.

3. Proof that laughter really is the best medicine.

The NHS, the UK’s National Health Service, is set to officially prescribe stand-up comedy courses to help trauma patients “see the funny side” of issues after a pilot programme proved profitable.

The scheme, based by British comic Angie Belcher, known as Comedy on Referral and it’ll enable sufferers to attend a free six-week course the place they are going to write jokes primarily based on their trauma and carry out them on stage.

“The large change I see in individuals actually is round confidence,” says Belcher. “Comedy is about providing you with the facility to take a look at your story and use it positively so that you could change the narrative of issues.”

The founder of Comedy on Referral says comedy doesn’t just document situations, “it really analyses life. And every time we analyse life, we get extra out of it or take into consideration issues otherwise.”

Belcher says her students always seem taller after they’ve been on stage, “and it is a life-changing factor. And lots of people have it on their bucket record anyway, have issues to do, do not they? They wish to attempt stand-up comedy.”

Belcher says she is conscious of the fine line between using personal stories and triggering memories of past trauma. But Comedy on Referral works with psychologists who support participants with therapeutic writing techniques, as well as general practitioners and the mental health charity Samaritans.

“I do not get individuals in a room and say, proper, inform me all of your deep, darkest collection. Tell me about your trauma. It’s extra a means of getting individuals to consider what their comedic persona is,” she says.

The scheme will be prescribed in various locations across the UK, including eight London boroughs.

4. Scientists have managed to grow plants in lunar soil, which could make longer stays on the moon a reality.

“For us, the primary message is, ‘Holy cow, crops can develop in lunar soil!’ Besides that, we have now realized that there are some issues we’ll need to know and have the ability to do higher if we wish to develop crops,” said Robert Ferrell of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

For the first time, scientists have been able to use soil from the moon to grow plants.

The results are promising enough that NASA is already envisioning greenhouses on the moon. Being able to grow plants on the moon could in future make longer stays there a reality, which could have huge benefits for research.

The lunar soil was collected by Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin back in 1969.

University of Florida researchers planted it with thale cress, a small flowering plant native to Eurasia and Africa.

All the seeds sprouted, although the plants did end up stunted. But scientists are thrilled with their results and are planning to repeat the experiment.

“That was step one in what is going on to hopefully be a really lengthy, multi-decade means of figuring these items out and after we get again to the moon, doing it on the lunar floor,” mentioned Stephen Elardo, a geologist on the University of Florida.

Robert Ferl, co-author of the research, says rising crops on the moon is the important thing to a long-term keep on the moon by serving to present not simply meals but in addition clear air and water for astronauts and different guests.

And the timing couldn’t be higher, as NASA is planning to place man again on the moon by 2025.

5. A brand new challenge that’s giving each jail in England and Wales an orchard.

The Orchard Project’s objective is for each family within the UK to be inside strolling distance of a community-run orchard – and has now prolonged its scheme to incorporate prisons.

Orchards are a refuge for wildlife and the fruit that falls to the bottom encourages the expansion of wholesome fungi within the soil. This then permits crops to attract in additional water and vitamins, in addition to serving to timber to soak up much more carbon.

And the orchards have introduced rewards for inmates too. Besides enhancing their surroundings, the orchards additionally present the possibility to study gardening abilities and achieve {qualifications} that may assist inmates discover jobs upon launch.

Some are additionally employed to take care of the orchard and earn a wage for doing so. In addition to this, inmates get to style the fruit of their labours.

The challenge is funded by the Ministry of Justice, and to date workers from round 30 prisons throughout England and Wales have been skilled in easy methods to plant and take care of an orchard.

And if you happen to’re nonetheless hungry for extra optimistic information, there’s extra under…