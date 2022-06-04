Good News: ‘Quantum internet’ and a village lit up by the sea

It may be exhausting to seek out among the many headlines however some information is nice information.

Here is your weekly digest of what’s going properly on this planet.

These are this week’s constructive information tales:

Scientists have recognized the mind mechanism behind reminiscence loss in previous age

The French village lit up by the ocean.

We take an enormous step in direction of a revolutionary ‘quantum internet’

A brand new gel can take in water from desert air and make it drinkable

An EU plan to make photo voltaic panels obligatory on all new buildings

The Canadian chef serving to immigrants into the office

Watch the video above for extra on every story, or learn on beneath.

1. Scientists have recognized the mind mechanism behind reminiscence loss in previous age

If you’ve ever forgotten the place you left your keys or unintentionally informed the identical story twice, assist might quickly be at hand.

Neuroscientists at Johns Hopkins have been working with rats to analyze the elements of the mind that management reminiscence.

They have found a mechanism within the CA3 area of the hippocampus that seems to be answerable for a standard kind of reminiscence loss – and may grow to be our biggest hope for combating Alzheimer’s and different age-related neurological issues.

The Johns Hopkins staff has discovered that the mechanism is answerable for two fundamental, co-dependent, reminiscence capabilities – sample separation and sample completion.

Let’s say you go to a restaurant with your loved ones and a month later you go to the identical restaurant once more with your mates. You ought to have the ability to recognise that it’s the similar restaurant, regardless that some particulars have modified, just like the individuals who work there, the menu, the individuals consuming there, and so forth. Your capacity to recognise it as the identical restaurant is the accountability of the sample completion perform of the mind.

Now sample separation is what permits you to keep in mind, for instance, which dialog occurred when, so you don’t confuse two related experiences or patterns. Let’s say you talked about love with your mates, and cash with your loved ones. Pattern separation permits you to keep in mind who you had the dialog with.

What the Johns Hopkins staff has found is that because the mind ages, our capacity to tell apart patterns diminishes, and because of this our reminiscence turns into impaired, inflicting us to turn out to be forgetful or repeat ourselves.

Concretely what occurs is that the sample separation perform of the mind fades away, and the opposite perform, the sample completion one, takes over.

In different phrases, your mind is concentrated on the widespread expertise of the restaurant, however leaves out the small print of the separate visits, so that you may keep in mind you had a dialog about love, however be not sure who you had it with, your loved ones or your mates.

But researchers seen that a number of the older rats they labored with carried out their reminiscence duties completely, regardless that their neurons and pattern-recognising capabilities had been impaired.

“It’s just like people,” says James J. Knierim from the Department of Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins University. “There’s a lot of variability in humans in terms of their cognitive ageing and how their cognitive abilities can decline over age. So we see the same thing in our rat population.”

Professor Knierim says that they wish to flip all of the rats, and subsequently individuals, into actually excessive performers.

Something was permitting these rats to compensate for the deficit – which we additionally see in these fortunate people who stay surprisingly sharp into their older years. If we will isolate this issue, the hope is that we will replicate it.

“Is it just different strategies they use that they’ve learnt to compensate for deterioration in some of the brain function? Or is it the fact that their brains are not deteriorating as fast?”

Identifying the reminiscence loss mechanism might actually assist us perceive what prevents impairment in some individuals – and open the door to stopping or delaying cognitive decline within the aged.

“We know that this same region that we’re studying is one of the first areas that is affected in Alzheimer’s,” explains Professor Knierim, “so if we want to understand Alzheimer’s and what it does, we need to understand how the brain ages normally.”

2. The French village being lit up by the ocean.

‘Living lamps’ are lighting up the small French city of Rambouillet, about 50 kilometres southwest of Paris.

They have earned their identify as a result of they’re powered by deep-sea organisms, by means of a course of referred to as bioluminescence.

It’s the identical pure phenomenon that permits fireflies to gentle up, and algae to glow at evening when the water round them strikes.

The lamps are the work of a French start-up known as Glowee, which collects bioluminescent marine micro organism known as Aliivibrio fischeri, which is then saved inside tubes stuffed with saltwater. This turns the tubes into fluorescent aquariums.

“The goal is to create a living bioluminescent raw material to create urban furniture and redesign the city of tomorrow, to be more respectful of biodiversity and the environment,” says Sandra Rey, founding father of Glowee.

Mrs Rey says they’re at present growing the primary pilot venture of bioluminescence city furnishings, which will probably be put in within the metropolis of Rambouillet within the fall.

“We are in the process of producing this urban furniture so that it can be tested in the field. And to then be able to, after this first pilot project, really deploy bioluminescence in the city of Rambouillet, but obviously in many other cities too.”

The manufacturing course of consumes much less water than the manufacturing of LED lights and releases much less CO2, whereas the liquid can be biodegradable.

Mrs Rey says Glowee works with nearly 50 growth tasks right this moment in France, “with constructors, with developers and with municipalities directly.”

3. We take an enormous step in direction of a revolutionary ‘quantum internet’

Scientists are engaged on a groundbreaking new pc that can make those we use right this moment look like antiques.

They are utilizing the mysterious powers of quantum mechanics, in a approach Albert Einstein himself as soon as deemed inconceivable.

Quantum mechanics could possibly be revolutionary for contemporary life as we all know it. Tasks that will take right this moment’s supercomputers 1000’s of years to finish could possibly be carried out in minutes.

But the factor is quantum computing wants one other technological breakthrough to succeed in its full potential. It wants the equal of “quantum internet” — a community that may ship quantum data between distant machines with out being related.

It wants what Einstein known as “spooky action at a distance.”

And a bunch of scientists on the Delft University of Technology within the Netherlands has accomplished simply that, spooky computing.

This staff of physicists used a way known as quantum teleportation to ship knowledge throughout non-neighbouring places in a quantum community.

Up till now, researchers have solely been in a position to ship knowledge between neighbouring nodes, however the brand new examine represents what they name a “prime building block for the future of quantum networks” and the advances in expertise it can convey with it.

4. A brand new gel can take in water from desert air and make it drinkable

Pulling water out of skinny air simply grew to become a actuality – and never only for magicians.

Scientists and engineers on the University of Texas in Austin have provide you with a gel movie that would provide low-cost entry to scrub ingesting water for individuals dwelling in arid areas across the globe.

A 3rd of the world’s inhabitants lives in drylands, that are areas that have vital water shortages, so this development might have an enormous world influence.

The gel can pull water from the air in even the driest climates, and it’s as low-cost as it’s environment friendly.

The materials prices round €2 a kilogram, and a single kilogram can produce greater than six litres of water per day in areas with lower than 15 per cent relative humidity. To offer you an thought, Las Vegas, a notably dry US metropolis that sits in the midst of a desert, has a median humidity price of a little bit over 30 per cent.

And though six litres doesn’t sound like a lot, the researchers say they may drastically enhance the quantity of water the invention yields by merely making thicker movies or absorbent beds.

Pulling water from desert air is normally energy-intensive and barely produces a lot clear water, however this invention is about to vary all that. It’s additionally simple to make use of and easy to duplicate.

“It’s very simple. It doesn’t require advanced equipment or something else. You just mix it. It’s even easier than making a meal,” jokes Nancy Guo, lead researcher of the examine.

All the supplies are simple to seek out, she says, including that they “were inspired by stuff in the kitchen, like salt, flour and sugar.”

5. An EU plan to make photo voltaic panels obligatory on all new buildings

The outlook for Europe’s power disaster may quickly get a little bit sunnier.

A brand new proposal from the European Commission intends to make photo voltaic panels obligatory on all new buildings inside the European Union.

The objective is to make photo voltaic power the most important electrical energy supply within the bloc, changing reliance on Russian oil and fuel provides with renewable power.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission is dashing up their authentic inexperienced power transition plans, growing the renewable power objectives to 45 per cent of electrical energy consumption by 2030.

In 2020 renewable power sources already made up 37.5 per cent of the EU’s electrical energy consumption, which means the continent is already properly on observe.

“The large classes that we now have to take from this struggle are that renewable energies are usually not solely elementary to dealing with the local weather objective, however it’s the perfect ally for the European Union for its independence and strategic autonomy,” mentioned Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister, talking at a World Economic Panel on power within the Swiss resort city of Davos.

There’s nonetheless work to be accomplished, nonetheless, and the Commission’s REPowerEU plan and the “solar rooftop initiative” is introducing a phased-in authorized obligation to put in photo voltaic panels on new public and industrial buildings, in addition to new residential buildings, by 2029.

If the plan is profitable, photo voltaic power will turn out to be the most important electrical energy supply within the EU by 2030, with greater than half of the share coming from rooftops.

As properly as the plain environmental advantages, the EU hopes the plan will assist cut back power costs over time. In its World Energy Outlook 2020 report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) confirmed that solar energy schemes now provide the most affordable electrical energy in historical past and predicted that by 2050 solar energy manufacturing will skyrocket to turn out to be the world’s main supply of electrical energy.

6. The Canadian chef serving to immigrants into the office

Jessica Rosval has labored alongside triple-Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura in his restaurant Osteria Francescana, in Modena, Italy, for over a decade. She’s acquired many awards alongside the way in which, however her most up-to-date recognitions are for her humanitarian work.

This 12 months she opened a model new culinary enterprise that helps girls who immigrate to Italy to seek out careers and combine into life in a brand new nation.

Roots, the social enterprise restaurant she opened in March along with her good friend Caroline Caporossi, showcases the cultural variety of Modena’s immigrant girls.

Rosval says that the menu is impressed by her chefs-in-training and the place they arrive from. “You know, the story of the trip from Cameroon to Modena or from Colombia to Italy.”

Rosval says the coaching teaches the ladies collaborating the technical expertise wanted to have the ability to pursue an expert profession in cooking, “But also non-technical skills that really help in terms of better understanding Italian bureaucracy, culture, the history of Modena, the food culture that exists in Modena, which are all also very fundamental and important aspects of cooking in this new country.”

Dishes impressed by Cameroon, Guinea, Nigeria, Tunisia and Ghana are all on this season’s menu.

“For example, Zaira is one of our trainees, she’s from Tunisia and in Tunisia they make brik, which is a rolled fried savoury dumpling filled with a lot of different things. It can be interpreted a lot of different ways in Tunisia, but there is always fresh cheese in the original Tunisian recipe. But when Zaira moved into Modena, she started making it with Parmigiano Reggiano. And when she told us that story, we thought it was great.”

Rosval says that generally the perfect methods for us to get to know new locations is “by picking out these little ingredients, and tasting the food and seeing what the actual land is giving us.”

And how are the Italians taking it?

“We were unsure of what people’s reactions would be. But it has been miraculous. We have had so much support from our community. We have had from the florists to the electricians to the plumbers, everybody donating their time, everybody donating their energy, their services. The restaurant is full every single night that we’re open,” Rosval informed Euronews.

Besides educating girls the right way to cook dinner and run a kitchen, Roots faucets into a large community of presidency companies, small companies and volunteers who assist prepare the ladies in the whole lot from the right way to open a checking account and handle family funds to staff’ rights and coping with Italian forms.

During this 12 months alone, greater than 17,000 migrants have arrived in Italy through boat, in keeping with the UNHCR. Seven per cent of those are girls, who may be doubly deprived, each socially and economically.

Roots is a part of the Modena-based Association for the Integration of Women, and simply one of many unimaginable examples of native dedication to bringing these girls into the workforce.

