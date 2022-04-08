Good News round-up: Five stories about what’s going well in the world

The headlines will be exhausting going, however not all information is dangerous information. Here are 5 tales from this week about what is going on effectively on this planet:

We reside longer and more healthy lives, in response to a brand new research. The Austrian authorities is paying for folks to have their previous stuff repaired. A Turkish man has turned a barren panorama right into a lush forest by planting 30 million bushes. A brand new picket skyscraper in Sweden absorbs extra carbon than 4,000 hectares of forest. The variety of endangered Sumatran rhinos has risen by one – a really cute one.

1. We reside more healthy lives and for longer– and that features folks with power circumstances, says a new study by Newcastle University.

Researchers had been impressed to look into the info as a result of healthcare has largely advanced because the Nineteen Nineties, they are saying.

The group analysed knowledge from two giant research of individuals aged 65 or over in England, performed 20 years aside, one in 1991 and the opposite in 2011. And they got here up with very optimistic outcomes.

Better healthcare has led to folks residing longer, even these with well being circumstances comparable to arthritis and coronary coronary heart illness.

Between 1991 and 2011, males aged 65 gained 4.6 years in life expectancy, of which 3.7 years are disability-free.

And girls aged 65 gained 2.1 years, two years of that are disability-free.

Researchers used the phrase “disability-free” to imply having the ability to reside your day by day life with out practical limitations, even when you have a well being situation.

2. A Turkish man has forested 10,000 hectares of barren land.

Hikmet Kaya, a 78-year-old man from the Boyabat district within the Turkish Black Sea province of Sinop, has turned 10,000 hectares of desolate panorama right into a lush and thriving forest – planting 30 million bushes in lower than 25 years.

Kaya, who’s a retired forestry operation chief, planted them with the assistance of native residents. “It [is] my biggest source of pride that all these barren hills have become a forest,” he said.

Watch the video above to see the progress that’s been made since Kaya started his project in 1989.

“We did a good job. This work includes sacrifice, effort, love [for] your nation, your country and your work. Beyond all, it is love of humanity,” he said.

3. The Austrian government is paying for people to have their old stuff repaired.

In 2020 the city of Vienna started a pilot programme called Reparaturbon to pay for people’s old possessions to be repaired instead of thrown out and replaced – good news for the planet as well as the pocket.

In the initiative, 50 per cent of repair costs were subsidised by the city, capped at €100. Citizens were encouraged to have anything they could fix – clothes, computers, bikes, furniture. And it was a resounding success; more than 35,000 items were repaired through the scheme, saving more than 850 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The Vienna pilot has ended but this month a new nationwide “right to repair” scheme is being launched, focusing on E-waste – electronic waste, the fastest growing waste stream in the developed world.

“It’s the most effective factor to do from an environmental perspective and from a shopper perspective as effectively,” says Chloé Mikolajczak, a campaigner for Right to Repair Europe, a coalition pushing for the universal right to repair in Europe.

“We are in a local weather emergency, and that signifies that a number of these minerals that we’re mining for electronics and that we throw away after only some years may go to the vitality transition. But as a substitute, they’re being discarded. Worldwide, solely 17 per cent of e-waste is recycled,” she adds.

The newly introduced repair bonus will pay for 50 per cent of costs to fix electronic equipment, up to €200 per repair.

Mikolajczak says that Right to Repair Europe has seen that one of the key barriers for people to repairing their stuff is the price. So by giving out these vouchers and reducing the cost of repair, “it actually permits shoppers to develop into accustomed to restore to contemplate it as a viable choice”.

She said: “Things must occur on the design part. It must be designed to be repaired: straightforward to be opened and spare components, straightforward to be disassembled, easy accessibility to restore info. We additionally want spare components to be inexpensive. We want everybody to have entry to spare components and restore info, shopper info.”

Right to Repair Europe is pushing for a Europe-wide repair index that grades products depending on how repairable they are. “And that might enable shoppers to make [purchase] selections primarily based on the repairability of the merchandise,” Mikolajczak says.

4. A new Swedish skyscraper made of wood absorbs as much carbon as 4,000 hectares of forest.

That’s an area around the size of 5,600 football pitches.

“Everyone thought that we were a little bit crazy proposing a building like this in timber,” says Robert Schmitz, the architect behind the new building.

The design is part of a wider effort to move the local construction industry away from environmentally harmful materials. Wood absorbs carbon dioxide, and it stores it for good.

Those behind the skyscraper say it will capture 9 million kilograms of carbon dioxide throughout its lifetime.

The structure also boasts solar panels that can power the entire building – including its six theatre stages, two art galleries, conference centre, library and a 205-room hotel.

Read more here.

5. A rare Sumatran rhino was born in Indonesia, bringing hope for an endangered species.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, fewer than 80 Sumatran rhinos remain in the world – and now there’s one more.

A Sumatran rhino named Rosa gave birth to a female rhino in Way Kambas National Park, a sanctuary in Sumatra, Indonesia.

The birth brings hope to conservationists focused on saving endangered species. “The start of this Sumatran rhino is such joyful information amid the federal government’s and companions’ efforts to extend the inhabitants,” said Wiratno, a senior official at Indonesia’s environment ministry.

Successful births among Sumatran rhinos are rare. Mum Rosa has had eight miscarriages since 2005, and the calf’s father, Andatu, was the first Sumatran rhino born in a sanctuary in more than 120 years.

