‘Good night’: Shane Warne’s eerie final post

Cricket legend Shane Warne posted a last message to his Instagram followers within the hours earlier than his shock demise.

The 52-year-old spin king was discovered unconscious on the Samujana Villas resort on the island of Koh Samui within the early hours of Saturday morning native time.

Hours earlier than his sudden demise, Warne took to Instagram to want “good night” to his followers from the luxurious villa with a picture of the island and the villa’s infinity pool.

The demise was confirmed by his administration firm and has rocked the sporting world.

Local police have since revealed Warne’s group of mates desperately tried CPR earlier than an ambulance arrived and took him to the Thai International Hospital the place he was pronounced lifeless.

Manager James Erskine launched a press release saying the daddy of three “could not be revived”.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the assertion learn.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The Warne household additionally launched a press release, saying: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March.”

The information has shocked the cricket world, with many taking to social media in tribute.

Former England cricketer and shut good friend Kevin Pietersen tweeted “F**k” when the information first broke, adopted by a string of crying emojis.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes wrote: “Australian Legend. Rajasthan Royals Legend. Was an honour to know you and work with you. This man is a LEGEND. #theking”.

Warne is considered among the best bowlers in cricket historical past, with a 15-year profession which noticed him grasp the artwork of leg-spin and declare 708 Test wickets.

He captained the Australian nationwide group in One Day Internationals and was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013.

The 52-year-old was named one in all Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century alongside greats akin to Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Jack Hobbs and Sir Vivian Richards.

Following his retirement from his stellar profession he went on to commentate and host for Channel 9 and Fox Cricket.