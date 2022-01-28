Good signs after superstar’s heartbreak

Josh Bruce’s 2021 marketing campaign was minimize brief by a merciless damage however the Western Bulldogs key ahead is making good progress in his restoration.

Western Bulldogs star Josh Bruce has taken an enormous step on the street to restoration from his heartbreaking ACL damage by operating at coaching for the primary time this week.

Bruce was second within the Coleman Medal tally when damage struck him down with the cruellest of timing – the 29-year-old limped from the bottom within the dying seconds of his a hundred and fiftieth AFL sport in spherical 21.

He underwent ACL reconstruction and, after serving to lay the foundations for the Bulldogs’ success in September, was compelled to observe his teammates’ cost to the grand last from the sofa.

On Friday, Bruce was pictured operating for the primary time nearly six months after his damage, and was joined by Toby McLean, who’s recovering from an ACL damage of his personal.

“Running laps is actually not too bad,” Bruce wrote on Instagram.

Both males are concentrating on return dates near the tip of 2022 and will characteristic within the Bulldogs’ quest to avenge final yr’s grand last heartbreak.

Bruce’s damage is more likely to open up alternatives for former No. 1 draft choose Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and son-of-a-gun Sam Darcy to make their mark up ahead.

Ugle-Hagan made his senior debut in direction of the tip of the 2021 season however had restricted alternatives to fulfill the lofty expectations of AFL punters.

Darcy, in the meantime, is blessed with father Luke’s imposing peak and is tipped as key ahead materials on the massive stage.

The Bulldogs might additionally think about using new recruit Tim O’Brien within the ahead line in Bruce’s absence.

The journeyman former Hawk is snug within the backs or up ahead, and notably took a screamer within the goalsquare in opposition to the Giants in spherical 15.

The Bulldogs will meet their 2021 Grand Final foe Melbourne within the first sport of the AFL season on March 16.