Good Weekend letters to the editor: April 2
Send us an image or Instagram one among Good Weekend in your life, utilizing the hashtag #goodweekendmag. We select one every week to publish right here and in print.
Fare recreation
Much as we admire the eagerness that has made Clare Smyth such a drive of nature in haute delicacies [March 19], my companion and I share Amanda Hooton’s whimsical want that she would possibly in the future flip her expertise in direction of one thing just a little extra accessible to us beer-budget foodies.
Tim Parker
Balmain, NSW
Loading
The thought {that a} reimagined nouvelle delicacies is trendy horrifies this reader. The considered getting enthused as soon as once more in regards to the prospect of a very massive plate with a single potato, a “burst” of roe, salt and seaweed doesn’t excite me. I might fairly get pleasure from a plate of completely cooked spaghetti, good olive oil and parmesan! Of course, a brand new technology of believers doubtlessly awaits, so bonne likelihood, Oncore!
Peter Boggs
Leura, NSW
My spouse and I occurred upon a three-Michelin-starred restaurant and resort whereas on our honeymoon in France in 1984. Les Frères Troisgros, outdoors Lyon, was the best place and the best time for a luxe stopover. The meal was past chic! I do not know what it value and I can’t even keep in mind what we needed to eat, however I might return immediately. For the identical purpose – that’s, to make a gorgeous reminiscence – I might have a meal at Oncore.
Alyn Vincent
Thirroul, NSW
Smokescreen
I discover it shocking that Tim Elliott’s piece on smoking on display [March 19] makes no reference to the absence of smoking on arguably essentially the most daring TV sequence ever made. Not counting dragons, your complete, huge Game of Thrones world – the place wine and ale flowed in rivers and nothing erotic, sinister, reckless or filthy was ever off-limits – knew nothing of tobacco and even the idea of smoking. Yul Brynner can be proud.
Alla Serhan
Maroubra, NSW
Loading
The Full Bottle
Simon Letch’s illustration of low cost wine certainly might have included a caricature of Huon Hooke sporting a three-day progress [March 19]!
Allan Gibson
Cherrybrook, NSW
Kitchen Sink Drama
Do you assume if it was Chris kicking Deidre out along with her garments, make-up and odds and ends, it could nonetheless be humorous [March 19]?
Scott Guy
Elsternwick, Vic