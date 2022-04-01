Good Weekend letters to the editor: April 2

Send us an image or Instagram one among Good Weekend in your life, utilizing the hashtag #goodweekendmag. We select one every week to publish right here and in print.

Fare recreation

Much as we admire the eagerness that has made Clare Smyth such a drive of nature in haute delicacies [March 19], my companion and I share Amanda Hooton’s whimsical want that she would possibly in the future flip her expertise in direction of one thing just a little extra accessible to us beer-budget foodies.

Tim Parker

Balmain, NSW

Loading

The thought {that a} reimagined nouvelle delicacies is trendy horrifies this reader. The considered getting enthused as soon as once more in regards to the prospect of a very massive plate with a single potato, a “burst” of roe, salt and seaweed doesn’t excite me. I might fairly get pleasure from a plate of completely cooked spaghetti, good olive oil and parmesan! Of course, a brand new technology of believers doubtlessly awaits, so bonne likelihood, Oncore!

Peter Boggs

Leura, NSW