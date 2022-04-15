Australia

Good Weekend Superquiz and Saturday Target Time, April 16

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 hours ago
0 Less than a minute


By Jacqui Martinez and Stephanie Bull.

Credit:

TARGET TIME

Find phrases of 4 letters or extra. Every phrase should embrace the centre letter and every letter is used as soon as solely. Find a minimum of one nine-letter phrase. No colloquial or overseas phrases, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural phrases ending in “s”. Solution record just isn’t exhaustive.

Reference supply: Macquarie Dictionary.

Today’s Target: 14 phrases, common; 20 phrases, good; 27+ phrases, glorious.

Yesterday’s Target: ennui, ensuing, genius, genu, genus, guenon, guise, igneous, INGENUOUS, negus, noun, nous, onus, cosy, suing, sung, sunn, union, unison, unsung, utilizing.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button